State Street Announces Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) announced today that its Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Ron O’Hanley, and its Chief Financial Officer, Eric Aboaf, will participate in the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference, held virtually, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 11:20 am EST.

The webcast of the event and presentation materials will be accessible on State Street’s Investor Relations home page at investors.statestreet.com. A recorded replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations website later in the day and will be available for approximately two weeks.