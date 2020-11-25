 

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Release of its Second Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced the release of its second annual Corporate Responsibility Report covering Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives and accomplishments. The report includes the Company’s initial Key Performance Indicator (KPI) targets that are aligned with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.

The Company also announced that it has expanded Carla Baca’s responsibilities to include leading the Company’s Corporate Responsibility initiatives. Ms. Baca joined the Company in 2011 and currently oversees investor relations. Healthcare Realty’s sustainability reports, principles and policies are available on the Company’s website: https://www.healthcarerealty.com/sustainability/

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Healthcare Realty Trust, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and as updated in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020 and other risks described from time to time thereafter in the Company's SEC filings. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

