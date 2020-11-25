Mallard Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing November 27, 2020

New York, NY, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MACUU) (the “Company”) announced that, commencing November 27, 2020, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s common stock and warrants included in the units. Common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “MACU” and “MACUW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “MACUU.”

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.