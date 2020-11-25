Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Wells Fargo 2020 TMT Summit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Mark Wallace, and Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to participate at the Wells Fargo 2020 TMT Summit. The presentation is scheduled for 10:40 AM ET on December 2, 2020.



You may access a live webcast of the virtual event on Uniti’s website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Uniti’s website following the presentation.