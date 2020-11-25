KLX Energy Services Announces Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (“KLXE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KLXE) announced today that it will release its fiscal third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, December 7, 2020 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).



What: KLX Energy Services Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call When: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time How:



Live via phone – By dialing 1-201-389-0867 and asking for the KLXE call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below Where: https://investor.klxenergy.com/events-and-presentations/events

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through December 15, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing 1-201-612-7415 and using passcode 13713295#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investor.klxenergy.com/events-and-presentations/events for 90 days.