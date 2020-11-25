 

KLX Energy Services Announces Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (“KLXE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KLXE) announced today that it will release its fiscal third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, December 7, 2020 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

  What:   KLX Energy Services Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call  
  When:   Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time  
  How:

   Live via phone – By dialing 1-201-389-0867 and asking for the  KLXE call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or  Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below  
  Where:   https://investor.klxenergy.com/events-and-presentations/events  

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through December 15, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing 1-201-612-7415 and using passcode 13713295#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investor.klxenergy.com/events-and-presentations/events for 90 days.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services is a provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the active major basins throughout the U.S. The Company delivers mission critical oilfield services focused on drilling, completion, intervention and production activities for the most technically demanding wells from over 50 service facilities located in the U.S. KLXE’s complementary suite of proprietary products and specialized services is supported by technically skilled personnel and a broad portfolio of innovative in-house R&D, manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities. More information is available at www.klxenergy.com.

Contacts:   KLX Energy Services
    Keefer M. Lehner, EVP & CFO
    832-930-8066
    IR@klxenergy.com
     
    Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
    Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
    (713) 529-6600
    KLXE@dennardlascar.com
     



