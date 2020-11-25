 

CB2 Insights Announces Results of Special Shareholders Meeting and Schedule for Q3 2020 Earnings Call

  • CB2 receives majority shareholder approval for all 3 resolutions proposed.
  • CB2 will release Q3 2020 financial results and MD&A after market close on Monday November 30th, 2020 and subsequently host its earnings call on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at 9 am EDT.
  • CB2 will begin trading under its new name, Skylight Health Group Inc., and new ticker symbol “SHG” on the Canadian Securities Exchange on Monday November 30, 2020.

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII; OTCQB: CBIIF) (“CB2” or the “Company”), one of the largest multi-specialty healthcare systems in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has received majority vote for all 3 resolutions proposed in its special meeting of the shareholders held November 23, 2020. The table below shows the percentage in favor for each of the 3 resolutions.

Resolution Votes in Favour Votes Against
Resolution to approve the delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange and the relisting on the TSX Venture Exchange 99.99% 0.01%
Resolution to approve the changing of the name of the corporation to Skylight Health Group Inc. 99.99% 0.01%
Resolution to approve a new stock option plan 99.99% 0.01%

The Company is currently in application process with the TSX Venture Exchange. Further, the Company expects to launch with a new brand reveal on Monday November 30th, 2020 in coordination with the change of its name to Skylight Health Group and its trading symbol to “SHG” on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company will be hosting its Q3 2020 earnings call on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

CB2 will issue a press release and file its interim financial statements and interim Quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 (the “Q3 2020 Filings”) after the close of markets on November 30th, 2020.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, December 1st, 2020
Time: 9:00 a.m. (EDT)
US/Canada Toll Free Dial In: 1-800-319-4610
Toronto Local Dial In: 1-416-915-3239
International Dial In: 1-604-638-5340
Call Name: CB2 Insights Earnings Call

A replay of the earnings call will be available on the company’s website 24 hours after the call takes place.

