Novavax to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, will be a topic of discussion in each conference.



Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference Panel

Date:

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) Panel title: The Road Ahead for COVID-19 Vaccines: What We Know and Questions Still to Be Answered into 2021 Moderators: Edward A. Tenthoff and Yasmeen Rahimi, Ph.D. NVAX Panelist: Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President of Research and Development, Novavax

Additional panelists: Moderna, Inc., Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. and Altimmune, Inc.

This event is open to Piper Sandler clients Conference Event:

Participants: Fireside chat

Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Glenn Webcast:

Date:



Investor meetings

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020 Time: 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) Participation: Fireside chat and investor meetings Live webcast: www.novavax.com, “Investors”/ “Events”



About NVX-CoV2373

NVX-CoV2373 is a vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. NVX-CoV2373 was created using Novavax’ recombinant nanoparticle technology to generate antigen derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein and contains Novavax’ patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. NVX-CoV2373 contains purified protein antigen and cannot replicate, nor can it cause COVID-19. In preclinical trials, NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated induction of antibodies that block binding of spike protein to receptors targeted by the virus, a critical aspect for effective vaccine protection. In the Phase 1 portion of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial, NVX-CoV2373 was generally well-tolerated and elicited robust antibody responses numerically superior to that seen in human convalescent sera. NVX-CoV2373 is also being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial in the U.K. and two ongoing Phase 2 studies that began in August; a Phase 2b trial in South Africa, and a Phase 1/2 continuation in the U.S. and Australia. Novavax has secured $2 billion in funding for its global coronavirus vaccine program, including up to $399 million in funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and almost $1.7 billion from the U.S. government.