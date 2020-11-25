Atkore International Group Inc. To Participate at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference

Atkore International Group Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 8:50 am Eastern Time.

A webcast link of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site of atkore.com (https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations). A replay of the webcast will be available until December 3, 2021.