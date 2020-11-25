 

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution

On November 25, 2020, BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. (Ticker: XALCX) today declared a distribution of $1.75 per share of common stock, payable on December 23, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2020. The ex-dividend date is December 8, 2020. The previous dividend declared in August was $1.75 per share of common stock.

The Fund intends to distribute all or a portion of its net investment income to common shareholders on a quarterly basis. To permit the Fund to maintain a more stable quarterly distribution, the Fund may from time to time distribute less than the entire amount of income earned in a particular period. The undistributed income would be available to supplement future distributions. Under normal market conditions, the Fund is managed in a manner such that the Fund’s distributions are reflective of the Fund’s current and projected earnings levels. Various factors will affect the Fund’s earnings, including the Fund’s asset mix, the average maturity of the Fund’s portfolio and the Fund’s use of hedging, as well as broader market conditions and interest rate levels. As portfolio and market conditions may change, the distribution rate, the composition of the distribution and the Fund's policy to declare and pay distributions quarterly may be subject to change, including by the Board of Directors.

Important Information

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for the Fund, is part of BNY Mellon Investment Management. BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world’s leading investment management organizations and one of the top U.S. wealth managers, with US $2.0 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. BNY Mellon Investment Management encompasses BNY Mellon’s affiliated investment management firms, wealth management organization and global distribution companies. Through an investor-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight world-class investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK), one of the world’s most trusted investment partners, which has US $38.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of September 30, 2020.

BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and may also be used as a generic term to reference the Corporation as a whole or its various subsidiaries generally. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.im.bnymellon.com. BNY Mellon Investment Management’s website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Fund and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate the website in this release.

The Fund's investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.

