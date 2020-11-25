 

HC2 Holdings Announces Closing of Rights Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 23:00  |  51   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HCHC), a diversified holding company, announced today the closing of its successful rights offering, which expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 20, 2020. Pursuant to the terms of the rights offering, 13,979,674 shares of common stock are being purchased pursuant to the exercise of basic subscription rights and 2,763,148 shares of common stock are being purchased under the over‑subscription privilege.

In addition, in accordance with the Investment Agreement entered into by the Company with Lancer Capital LLC (“Lancer Capital”), an investment fund led by Avram Glazer, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company and the Company’s largest stockholder, Lancer Capital partially backstopped the rights offering in the amount of $21,433,793.53 by purchasing Series B Non-Voting Convertible Participating Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “preferred stock”), excluding $5,560,000 previously purchased. Concurrently with the closing of the rights offering, Lancer Capital converted all of its shares of preferred stock into 11,891,539 shares of common stock (the “conversion”).

In the aggregate, the Company is issuing 28,634,361 new shares of common stock at the subscription price of $2.27 per whole share for total gross proceeds of approximately $65 million to the Company, which includes shares of common stock issued to Lancer Capital pursuant to the conversion. After giving effect to the rights offering and the conversion, the Company will have 76,586,573 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

HC2 expects to use the proceeds from the rights offering for general corporate purposes, including debt service and for working capital.

Investors who have participated in the rights offering should expect to see the shares of common stock issued to them in uncertificated book-entry form. Any excess subscription payments received by Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (the "subscription agent") will be returned by the subscription agent to investors, without interest or deduction, through the same method by which they participated in the rights offering.

The rights offering was made pursuant to HC2’s effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3, filed with the SEC on September 9, 2020, and a prospectus supplement containing the detailed terms of the rights offering filed with the SEC on October 7, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The rights offering was made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, copies of which were distributed to all eligible stockholders as of October 2, 2020 on or about October 7, 2020 and may also be obtained free of charge at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or by contacting the information agent for the rights offering.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE:HCHC) diversified holding company, which seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for all stakeholders. HC2 has a diverse array of operating subsidiaries across multiple reportable segments, including Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Life Sciences, Spectrum, Insurance and Other. HC2’s largest operating subsidiary is DBM Global Inc., a family of companies providing fully integrated structural and steel construction services. Founded in 1994, HC2 is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains, and certain oral statements made by our representatives from time to time may contain, forward-looking statements regarding the rights offering, including, among others, the use of proceeds from the rights offering, all of which involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company's control, and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and unless legally required, HC2 undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Garrett Edson
ir@hc2.com
(212) 235-2691


HC2 Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HC2 Holdings Announces Closing of Rights Offering NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HCHC), a diversified holding company, announced today the closing of its successful rights offering, which expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results
BioNTech und InstaDeep geben strategische Partnerschaft bekannt und gründen AI Innovation Lab zur ...
Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
AIM Announces Milestone in COVID-19 Treatment and Prevention Efforts with First Patient Dosed in ...
Gen III Announces Debt Settlement
Nokia, A1 provide private wireless connectivity for Siemens renewable energy microgrid
ParcelPal Announces its First Profitable Month in the History of the Company
Titanium Corporation Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 and Provides ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
HC2 Holdings Announces Preliminary Results of Rights Offering
20.11.20
HC2 Stockholders Approve Rights Offering Proposals
12.11.20
Leading Independent Proxy Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend HC2 Stockholders Vote “FOR” Rights Offering Proposals
09.11.20
HC2 Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results