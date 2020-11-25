Bright Mountain Media Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM), an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, has provided its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“The third quarter of 2020 was highlighted by our continued revenue growth - a testament to the successful execution of our rollup strategy - with the goal of creating an industry leading digital media and advertising services platform,” said Kip Speyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bright Mountain Media. “We continue to integrate Wild Sky Media post-acquisition and have been satisfied with the immense contributions their team has made to the broader organization thus far, expanding our reach into exciting new demographics through a diverse website portfolio.

“We are also exploring further potential acquisitions in what is shaping up to be a buyers market. Bright Mountain maintains a robust pipeline of potential acquisition candidates, though we will remain highly selective to ensure any target is accretive, reasonably valued and complementary to our core business.

“2020 has been a year of growth for Bright Mountain Media and I look forward to what 2021 holds. With a robust acquisition pipeline, a growing core business and a potential uplisting on the horizon – we are well positioned to create sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term,” concluded Speyer.



Third Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 grew 132% to $4.9 million, compared to revenue of $2.1 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in revenue was largely due to the acquisition of Wild Sky Media, in spite of the negative influence of COVID-19 on the digital advertising market.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $5.5 million, compared to $2.7 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was due to the acquisitions of MediaHouse and Wild Sky which are not reflected in the prior period expenses

Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $56.6 million, compared to a net loss of $2.0 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in net loss was primarily non-cash, related to the impairment of goodwill from previous acquisitions.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits increased to $1.1 million as of September 30, 2020, compared with $1.0 million as of December 31, 2019.

Cash used in operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.1 million, compared with cash used in operations of $0.4 million in the same year-ago quarter.



About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) is an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, efficiently connecting brands with targeted consumer demographics. Through the removal of middlemen in the advertising services process, Bright Mountain Media efficiently connects brands with targeted consumer demographics while maximizing revenue to publishers. Bright Mountain Media’s assets include Bright Mountain, LLC, MediaHouse (f/k/a NDN), Oceanside (f/k/a S&W Media), and Wild Sky Media including 24 owned and/or managed websites and 15 CTV apps. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com .

Forward-Looking Statements for Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes, ” and similar words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions., and the realization of any expected benefits from such acquisitions You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Bright Mountain Media, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,050,370 $ 957,013 Accounts receivable, net 5,409,605 3,997,475 Note receivable, net 13,646 63,812 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 702,054 752,975 Current assets - discontinued operations - 1,705 Total Current Assets 7,175,675 5,772,980 Property and equipment, net 119,912 30,666 Website acquisition assets, net 12,789 48,928 Intangible assets, net 12,052,337 19,610,801 Goodwill 22,150,047 53,646,856 Prepaid services/consulting agreements - long term 620,000 913,182 Right of use asset 243,549 397,912 Other assets 396,969 35,823 Total Assets $ 42,771,278 $ 80,457,148 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 7,605,873 $ 8,358,442 Accrued expenses 1,933,476 3,228,328 Accrued interest to related party 12,720 6,629 Premium finance loan payable 16,671 179,844 Deferred revenues 65,512 6,651 Long term debt, current portion 1,135,000 165,163 Operating lease liability, current portion 221,763 211,744 Current liabilities - discontinued operations - 591 Total Current Liabilities 10,991,015 12,157,392 Long term debt to related parties, net 36,199 25,689 Long term debt 18,588,440 - Deferred tax liability 283,213 581,440 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 21,915 198,232 Total Liabilities 29,920,782 12,962,753 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Convertible preferred stock, par value $0.01, 20,000,000 shares authorized, Series A-1, 2,000,000 shares designated, 1,200,000 and 1,200,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 12,000 12,000 Series B-1, 6,000,000 shares designated, 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively - - Series E, 2,500,000 shares designated, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 25,000 25,000 Series F, 4,344,017 shares designated, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 43,440 43,440 Common stock, par value $0.01, 324,000,000 shares authorized, 114,564,060 and 100,244,312 issued and 114,013,943 and 78,063,531 outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1,145,642 1,002,444 Additional paid-in capital 96,360,804 86,856,500 Accumulated deficit (83,581,144 ) (20,444,989 ) Treasury Stock at cost 550,117 shares at September 30, 2020 (1,155,246 ) - Total shareholders’ equity 12,850,496 67,494,395 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 42,771,278 $ 80,457,148

BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Revenues Advertising $ 4,894,486 $ 2,113,276 $ 9,438,612 $ 3,915,326 Cost of revenue Advertising 2,085,060 1,432,922 5,005,646 2,874,076 Gross profit 2,809,426 680,354 4,432,966 1,041,250 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,493,343 2,734,203 13,860,462 4,452,490 Loss from operations (2,683,917 ) (2,053,849 ) (9,427,496 ) (3,411,240 ) Other income (expense) Interest (expense) income, net (251,779 ) 16,234 (323,047 ) 37,281 Gain on settlement 935,408 - 935,408 122,500 Impairment of assets (53,996,544 ) - (53,996,544 ) - Settlement of contingent consideration (750,000 ) - (750,000 ) - Other income (expense) - (6,993 ) (215 ) (7,902 ) Interest expense - related party (2,045 ) (5,574 ) (6,091 ) (17,289 ) Total other (expense) income (54,064,960 ) 3,667 (54,140,489 ) 134,590 Net loss from continuing operations (56,748,877 ) (2,050,182 ) (63,567,985 ) (3,276,650 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations - 13,649 - (174,021 ) Net loss before tax (56,748,877 ) (2,036,533 ) (63,567,985 ) (3,450,671 ) Income tax benefit 177,089 - 431,830 - Net Loss (56,571,788 ) (2,036,533 ) (63,136,155 ) (3,450,671 ) Preferred stock dividends Series A, Series E, and Series F preferred stock (180,122 ) (52,682 ) (447,369 ) (201,484 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (56,751,910 ) $ (2,089,215 ) $ (63,583,524 ) $ (3,652,155 ) Basic and diluted net loss for continuing operations per share $ (0.51 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.05 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) for discontinued operations per share $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.51 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 110,995,809 64,267,465 108,099,730 66,485,230

BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

September 30, 2020

(Unaudited)