Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
LONDON, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It has come to our attention that a company (calling itself MTC Exchange - MTC数字资产交易所 in Chinese - website: https://www.mtcgroupex.com/html5/index.html#/official) has launched a blockchain service platform and is claiming to be issuing a digital currency called "XTX Coin ", while fraudulently claiming to be affiliated with XTX Markets.

XTX Markets Limited, XTX Markets Pte. Limited and its affiliated XTX Group companies have no affiliation or business relationship of any kind to this company, the blockchain service platform or XTX Coin. XTX Markets is reporting the company to the relevant authorities and is taking all necessary legal action in order to protect its intellectual property and reputation.

XTX Markets does not operate any blockchain service platform or issue any digital currencies. Nor does it have retail investor clients, take deposits, or use any agencies to engage with retail investors.

The only website operated by XTX Markets is our official website: www.xtxmarkets.com

Any other website purporting to be XTX Markets is fraudulent and should be reported to the relevant authorities.

About XTX Markets:
XTX Markets is a leading financial technology firm which partners with counterparties, exchanges and e-trading venues globally to provide liquidity in the Equity, FX, Fixed Income and Commodity markets. XTX has 140 employees based in London, Paris, New York, Mumbai and Singapore.  XTX is the 3rd largest FX liquidity provider globally and the largest eSpot FX liquidity provider globally (Euromoney 2020) and was also the largest European equities (systematic internaliser) liquidity provider (Rosenblatt Q4 2019-Q1 2020).

In a changing world XTX Markets is at the forefront of making financial markets fairer and more efficient for all.

 

 



