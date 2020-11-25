 

ARHT Media Announces Extension of 2020 Series A Debentures

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 23:30  |  57   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ART), announces that it intends to extend the maturity date of its 2020 Series A Debentures (the "Debentures") until December 30, 2021 (the "New Maturity Date").

On January 30, 2020, the Company completed the private placement of Debentures for total gross proceeds of $1.6 million, representing an aggregate of $1,744,000 principal amount of Debentures. The Debentures are secured by way of a general security agreement made in favour of a collateral agent acting as agent for all of the holders of the Debentures, granting a security interest in substantially all of the Company's assets.

The Debentures were issued at a price of $0.9175 for each $1 of principal amount subscribed for, representing a 12% discount to the Debentures' principal amount over a nine-month period. On October 30, 2020, the maturity date of the Debentures was extended to December 30, 2020 and in conjunction with the extension of the maturity date, the principal amount of the Debentures was calculated on an 11-month period rather than a nine-month period.

The Company proposes to extend the maturity date of the Debentures to the New Maturity date and make a corresponding increase to the principal amount of each Debenture, as though the Debentures had been issued at a price of $0.8929 for each $1 of principal amount outstanding on December 30, 2020, representing a 12% discount to the Debentures' principal amount over the additional 12-month period.

Other than the amendment providing for the New Maturity Date (which is subject to receipt of the consent of holders of 66.66% of the principal amount of Debentures, and TSX Venture Exchange approval), the other terms of the Debentures remain unchanged.

In consideration for Debentureholders agreeing to the New Maturity Date, the Company proposes to issue to each Debentureholder one Warrant (a "Warrant") for every $1 of principal amount of Debenture. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.31 per share for a period expiring on the New Maturity Date.

About ARHT Media
ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage.

Seite 1 von 3
ARHT Media Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ARHT Media Announces Extension of 2020 Series A Debentures TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ART), announces that it intends to extend the maturity date of its 2020 Series A Debentures (the "Debentures") until December 30, 2021 (the "New Maturity …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results
BioNTech und InstaDeep geben strategische Partnerschaft bekannt und gründen AI Innovation Lab zur ...
Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
AIM Announces Milestone in COVID-19 Treatment and Prevention Efforts with First Patient Dosed in ...
Gen III Announces Debt Settlement
Nokia, A1 provide private wireless connectivity for Siemens renewable energy microgrid
ParcelPal Announces its First Profitable Month in the History of the Company
Titanium Corporation Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 and Provides ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
ARHT Media’s Strategic Partners Order Six HoloPresence Displays for Universities in China as Part of 5G Activations
18.11.20
The 2020 Powerlist Black Excellence Awards Marvelled Online Using ARHT Media’s Virtual Global Stage – Lewis Hamilton Tops the Powerlist at #1
12.11.20
ARHT Media Grants Options
11.11.20
ARHT Media Launches HoloPod Display at UHN KITE Research - Opportunity to Deliver Healthcare Throughout the Province
10.11.20
ARHT Media Honoured as Best Use of Tech: Telepresence at Digie Awards at Realcomm 2020 in Colorado
30.10.20
ARHT Media Announces Q3 2020 Financial Results; Revenue Increases 133% Year Over Year; Strategic Partnerships Added in USA, Canada & Brazil; HoloPod Permanent Display Deployed in October
28.10.20
ARHT Media Announces Debentureholder Approval of Two Month Extension of 2020 Series A Debentures

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.07.20
113
Arht Media Inc. ----- ART --- Party Time Ich erwarte jetzt einen Anstieg zwischen 50 un