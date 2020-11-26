Arrow Exploration Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARROW Exploration Corp. (“Arrow” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AXL) is pleased to announce the filing of its unaudited Financial Statements and MD&A for the quarter-ended September 30 th , 2020, which are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The financial and operating highlights for the quarter include the following:





(in United States dollars, except as otherwise noted) Three months ended

September 30, 2020 Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 Three months ended

September 30, 2019 Total natural gas and crude oil revenues, net of royalties 207,934 4,952,425 6,320,471 Funds flow from (used in) operations (1) (1,095,338 ) (2,471,562 ) 1,500,573 Per share – basic ($) and diluted ($) (0.02 ) (0.04 ) 0.02 Net income (loss) (1,390,746 ) (24,280,091 ) (1,325,939 ) Per share – basic ($) and diluted ($) (0.02 ) (0.35 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) (1,090,974 ) (1,692,816 ) 1,993,407 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 68,674,602 68,674,602 68,674,602 Common shares end of period 68,674,602 68,674,602 68,674,602 Capital expenditures 146,584 146,584 2,012,557 Cash and cash equivalents 91,248 91,248 167,383 Current Assets 5,119,909 5,119,909 8,771,087 Current liabilities 16,206,286 16,206,286 12,002,329 Working capital (deficit) (1) (11,086,377 ) (11,086,377 ) (3,231,242 ) Long-term portion of restricted cash (2) 441,284 441,284 436,791 Total assets 46,702,911 46,702,911 73,870,261 Operating Natural gas and crude oil production, before royalties Natural gas (Mcf/d) 532 557 598 Natural gas liquids (bbl/d) 7 6 6 Crude oil (bbl/d) 9 470 1,693 Total (boe/d) 104 569 1,799 Operating netbacks ($/boe) (1) Natural gas ($/Mcf) ($0.17 ) ($0.06 ) ($0.72 ) Crude oil ($/bbl) ($7.18 ) $11.64 $23.26 Total ($/boe) ($5.57 ) $10.36 $21.68 (1) Non-IFRS measures – see “Non-IFRS Measures” section within the MD&A (2) Long term restricted cash not included in working capital

Bridge Loan

In addition Carrao Energy S.A. (“Carrao”), the Company’s subsidiary, has repaid the bridge loan (“Bridge Loan”) previously provided to Carrao by Colombia Energy Development Co. (“CEDCO”), an affiliate of COG Energy Ltd., which is the purchaser of the LLA-23 Block. The bridge loan was previously announced by the Company on October 22nd, 2020.

About ARROW Exploration

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy S.A.) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company’s business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia’s most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins. Arrow’s 50% interest in the Tapir Block is contingent on the assignment by Ecopetrol SA of such interest to Arrow. Arrow’s seasoned team is led by a hands-on executive team supported by an experienced board. Arrow is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “AXL”.

