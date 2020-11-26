 

Fitbit and JMDC Sign Agreement to Appoint JMDC as Exclusive Distributor of Fitbit Premium for Enterprise Customers in Japan

Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) today announced that JMDC (TOKYO: 4483) will be the exclusive distributor of Fitbit Premium, Fitbit’s paid membership service, for enterprise customers in Japan.

JMDC, one of Japan’s biggest medical database providers, has offered Fitbit devices (trackers and smartwatches) to its enterprise customers (payers, companies focusing on corporate wellness, and private insurers) since 2016, and will offer Fitbit Premium to its enterprise customers in Japan starting today.

Fitbit Premium provides personalized, actionable guidance to help people move more, sleep better and eat well. Premium membership includes customized programs, advanced analytics, personal insights, workouts, new challenges, new key health metrics, health reports and more – all in one place in the Fitbit app. Fitbit Premium will also be offering localised programs in Japanese for sleep, nutrition and mind-fullness from partners like Asken, Croix and Neurospace. Fitbit Premium has already reached more than 500,000 paid subscribers in less than a year since launch.

According to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Japan continues to see healthcare expenditure reach record highs, with an estimated ¥42.6 trillion (USD 385.9 billion) spent in 20181 to support a rapidly aging population. Japanese employers pay a significant portion of these healthcare costs and, in response, many companies have stepped up their efforts to improve workplace health and wellness, with strong support and recognition from the government.2

“In recent years, Japanese organisations have become increasingly dedicated to improving the health and well-being of their employees and members, and Fitbit’s innovative wearables and supportive global community make us a natural partner to help enterprise customers achieve these goals,” said Steve Morley, Vice President of International Health Solutions & General Manager Asia Pacific at Fitbit. “Through our work with a strategic partner like JMDC and our network of distributors, we have made important strides towards making health and wellness more accessible and achievable for everyone in Japan. By expanding our enterprise partnership with JMDC to include Fitbit Premium, we will be able to offer extra motivation and support to help drive positive health outcomes for even more people.”

