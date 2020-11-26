 

GOLDFIELD INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of The Goldfield Corporation - GV

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV) to an affiliate of First Reserve. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Goldfield will receive only $7.00 in cash for each share of Goldfield that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-gv/ to learn more.

Please note that the merger is structured as a tender offer, such that time may be of the essence.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
GOLDFIELD MERGER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The Goldfield Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – GV
24.11.20
Goldfield Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by First Reserve for $7.00 per Share
04.11.20
Goldfield Announces Strong 2020 Third-Quarter Electrical Construction Margin and Record Nine-Month Revenue