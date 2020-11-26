 

 ISS Recommends Ziopharm Shareholders Vote for Change on WaterMill Asset Management’s WHITE Consent Card

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.11.2020, 02:30  |  60   |   |   

WaterMill Asset Management Corp. (together with its affiliates, “WaterMill” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its consent solicitation beneficially owns approximately 3.3% of the outstanding shares of Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”), today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”), a leading independent proxy voting advisory firm, recommends shareholders vote for boardroom change on the WHITE consent card. In particular, ISS supports the addition of two WaterMill nominees – Jaime Vieser and Holger Weis – to Ziopharm’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). ISS also recommends for the removal of two incumbents – Chairman Scott Tarriff and Director Elan Ezickson – from the Company’s Board.

Shareholders who agree that meaningful change is needed atop Ziopharm should vote on the WHITE consent card for all five of WaterMill’s proposals, including the addition of Robert Postma to the Board alongside Mr. Vieser and Mr. Weis. Learn more about our case for change and how to consent at www.FixZiopharm.com.

In its full report, ISS affirmed WaterMill’s case for change at Ziopharm1:

  • “The dissident campaign identifies a number of issues that have not been sufficiently addressed, including a need for improved sharing of information with investors, a pattern of lax governance, and poor handling of a material weakness in internal controls.”
  • “Responsibility for the board's dismissiveness of shareholder concerns, lax governance, and failure to hold management accountable falls primarily on the chairman of the board.”
  • “Removal of the remaining director who was re-elected by less than a majority of shares appears to be the logical place to start to create room for new shareholder representatives on the board.”
  • “The board's decision to appoint a new director while in the midst of a consent solicitation indicates a dismissive attitude toward the concerns raised by the dissident.”
  • “Similarly, the board's decision to wait until the completion of the company's next audit to report on its efforts to remediate the internal controls weakness signals a concerning lack of urgency.”
  • “The incumbent board members appear to have missed the need for management attention to investor relations and corporate communications until weeks after the consent solicitation launched.”
  • “Additional representation of shareowners on the board appears necessary in order to align the board's priorities with shareholders.”

With respect to WaterMill’s director candidates, ISS noted:

Seite 1 von 2
Ziopharm Oncology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

 ISS Recommends Ziopharm Shareholders Vote for Change on WaterMill Asset Management’s WHITE Consent Card WaterMill Asset Management Corp. (together with its affiliates, “WaterMill” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its consent solicitation beneficially owns approximately 3.3% of the outstanding shares of Ziopharm Oncology, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces the European Commission’s Approval of Advance Purchase Agreement for Initial 80 ...
Cash App Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Credit Karma Tax
Amazon Launches IP Accelerator in Europe to Help Small Businesses Protect Their Brands and Tackle ...
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Agreement with Takeda
Unilever to Acquire SmartyPants Vitamins
Alchimie Announces the Success of Its Initial Public Offering on Euronext Growth
Fitbit and JMDC Sign Agreement to Appoint JMDC as Exclusive Distributor of Fitbit Premium for ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Receives Antitrust Clearance from US Department of Justice for the Acquisition of ...
Intuit and Credit Karma Receive Clearance from Department of Justice for Acquisition of Credit ...
CyrusOne Inc. to Present at Investor Conferences in December 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
WaterMill Asset Management Sets the Record Straight Following Ziopharm’s Apparent Attempt to Mislead Shareholders and Rewrite History
20.11.20
Ziopharm Releases Investor Presentation Highlighting Execution of Strategy and Substantial Board Refreshment to Enhance Shareholder Value
19.11.20
WaterMill Asset Management Releases Presentation Detailing the Case for Urgent Change Atop Ziopharm Oncology
19.11.20
Ziopharm Oncology Presents Encouraging Clinical Data for Controlled IL-12 for the Treatment of Glioblastoma and DIPG at the 2020 Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting
17.11.20
Ziopharm Oncology Appoints Raffaele Baffa, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
16.11.20
Ziopharm Oncology Appoints Mary Thistle to Board of Directors
13.11.20
Ziopharm Oncology to Participate in Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on November 19, 2020
12.11.20
WaterMill Asset Management Releases Candid Q&As with Each of its Director Candidates for Election to Ziopharm Oncology’s Board
05.11.20
Ziopharm Oncology Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
05.11.20
WaterMill Asset Management Sends Letter to Ziopharm Oncology Shareholders

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.07.20
1
ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. - Mit dem Immunsystem Krebs bekämpfen