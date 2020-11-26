 ISS Recommends Ziopharm Shareholders Vote for Change on WaterMill Asset Management’s WHITE Consent Card

WaterMill Asset Management Corp. (together with its affiliates, “WaterMill” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its consent solicitation beneficially owns approximately 3.3% of the outstanding shares of Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”), today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”), a leading independent proxy voting advisory firm, recommends shareholders vote for boardroom change on the WHITE consent card. In particular, ISS supports the addition of two WaterMill nominees – Jaime Vieser and Holger Weis – to Ziopharm’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). ISS also recommends for the removal of two incumbents – Chairman Scott Tarriff and Director Elan Ezickson – from the Company’s Board.

Shareholders who agree that meaningful change is needed atop Ziopharm should vote on the WHITE consent card for all five of WaterMill’s proposals, including the addition of Robert Postma to the Board alongside Mr. Vieser and Mr. Weis. Learn more about our case for change and how to consent at www.FixZiopharm.com.