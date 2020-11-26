 

Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sona Nanotech Inc. – SNANF

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Sona Nanotech Inc. (OTC: SNANF) resulting from allegations that Sona may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On October 29, 2020, the Company announced that the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) denied the Company's request for an emergency use authorization for the marketing of its rapid COVID-19 antigen test in the United States. On this news, the Company’s share prices fell from closing at $5.77 on October 28, 2020 to close at $3.00 on October 29, 2020, a drop of 48%.

On November 25, 2020, the Company announced its withdrawal of “an Interim Order authorization from Health Canada for the marketing of its rapid, COVID-19 antigen test in order to obtain more clinical data to augment its submission.” On this news, the Company’s share prices fell from closing at $2.30 on November 24, 2020 to close at $0.74 on November 25, 2020, a drop of over 67%.

