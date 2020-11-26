 

Cresval Announces Interim Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cresval Capital Corp. (“Cresval” or “the Company”) (CRV: TSX-V) wishes to announce that Pamela Saulnier has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and corporate secretary. Mr. Douglas Yee has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary effective immediately.

Mr. Douglas Yee, CPA, CA, who was appointed a director of Cresval earlier this year, has had extensive experience with publicly-traded entities, including some engaged in mining, and oil and gas.

About Cresval:
Cresval is a junior copper and precious metals exploration company actively involved in two 100% owned projects situated near the productive Bralorne Gold camp in southwestern British Columbia.

For more information please visit www.cresval.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Lee Ann Wolfin”

Lee Ann Wolfin
President and Chief Executive Officer
Info@cresval.com

Forward looking statements: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release contains statements that are forward‐looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward‐looking statement.

﻿

 


