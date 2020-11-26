 

DGAP-News Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Swedish Nickel Resources

Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Swedish Nickel Resources

Gungnir Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Swedish Nickel Resources

Surrey, BC - November 25, 2020 - Gungnir Resources Inc. (GUG: TSX-V, ASWRF: OTCPK) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") independent technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget Deposits, Northern Sweden" with an effective date of November 17, 2020 (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR.

Highlights of the resource estimates were previously announced by the Company in a news release dated November 18, 2020 entitled "Gungnir Resources Tables 177 Million Pounds of Nickel in Sweden".

Sweden Nickel Resources:

- Rormyrberget: Inferred Resource of 36,800,000 tonnes grading 0.19% nickel for 154 million lbs (70 million kg) of nickel.

- Lappvattnet: Inferred Resource of 780,000 tonnes grading 1.35% nickel for 23.1 million lbs (10.5 million kg) of nickel.

Notes:

1. CIM definitions were followed for Mineral Resource estimation and classification;

2. Mineral Resources for Lappvattnet are estimated using polygonal methods with a cut-off grade of 1.0% Nickel Equivalent (NiEq) and assume potential underground mining;

3. Mineral Resources for Rormyrberget assume potential open pit mining methods are estimated within a constraining wireframe and at a cut-off grade of 0.14% Nickel Equivalent (NiEq) based on a review of reports for similar deposits filed on SEDAR in 2019 and 2020;

4. The NiEq grade was determined using the formula NiEq = Ni% + Cu% x 0.5594 + Co% x 2.034;

5. For Rormyrberget, the 0.14% NiEq cut-off includes only material in the constraining wireframe;

6. Bulk density is 3.00 t/m3 for Rormyrberget and 3.46 t/m3 for Lappvattnet;

7. For Rormyrberget resources were estimated to a maximum depth of 430m below surface;

