Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Swedish Nickel Resources

Gungnir Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Swedish Nickel Resources Surrey, BC - November 25, 2020 - Gungnir Resources Inc. (GUG: TSX-V, ASWRF: OTCPK) (" Gungnir " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a National Instrument 43-101 (" NI 43-101 ") independent technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget Deposits, Northern Sweden" with an effective date of November 17, 2020 (the " Technical Report ") has been filed on SEDAR.

Highlights of the resource estimates were previously announced by the Company in a news release dated November 18, 2020 entitled " Gungnir Resources Tables 177 Million Pounds of Nickel in Sweden ".

Sweden Nickel Resources:

- Rormyrberget: Inferred Resource of 36,800,000 tonnes grading 0.19% nickel for 154 million lbs (70 million kg) of nickel.

- Lappvattnet: Inferred Resource of 780,000 tonnes grading 1.35% nickel for 23.1 million lbs (10.5 million kg) of nickel.

Notes:

1. CIM definitions were followed for Mineral Resource estimation and classification;

2. Mineral Resources for Lappvattnet are estimated using polygonal methods with a cut-off grade of 1.0% Nickel Equivalent (NiEq) and assume potential underground mining;

3. Mineral Resources for Rormyrberget assume potential open pit mining methods are estimated within a constraining wireframe and at a cut-off grade of 0.14% Nickel Equivalent (NiEq) based on a review of reports for similar deposits filed on SEDAR in 2019 and 2020;

4. The NiEq grade was determined using the formula NiEq = Ni% + Cu% x 0.5594 + Co% x 2.034;

5. For Rormyrberget, the 0.14% NiEq cut-off includes only material in the constraining wireframe;

6. Bulk density is 3.00 t/m3 for Rormyrberget and 3.46 t/m3 for Lappvattnet;

7. For Rormyrberget resources were estimated to a maximum depth of 430m below surface;