 

Pure Extracts Advances Plans for the Processing of Functional Mushroom Formulations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp and the rapidly emerging functional mushroom sectors, is pleased to provide an update and overview regarding its expansion into the functional mushroom wellness sector.

With interest in functional and medicinal mushrooms climbing sharply, particularly regarding medicinal opportunities, the outlook appears promising for the sector. Pure Extracts has noted recent announcements showing increased institutional interest in the field of psychedelics in general and with a focus on promising mushroom varieties such as psilocybin specifically. As a study candidate psilocybin is being looked at for treatment options including depression, anxiety, PTSD, bipolar disorder, Alzheimer’s disease and addiction. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) status on the use of psychedelics appears to be evolving, subsequent to breakthrough therapy status for treatment-resistant depression in 2020 which appears poised to receive approvals in 2021. Recent reports also indicate that the global market for functional mushrooms, is forecasted to reach $34.3 billion USD by 2024 and continues growing at a respectable CAGR of 8%.

As a result of the encouraging and growing interest in the sector, Pure Extracts has commenced the expansion of its business model to include mushroom formulations through the use of extraction processes that have proven compatible with its existing infrastructure. The Company is working closely with its scientific advisor, Dr. Alexander MacGregor, the founder of the Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology, to develop high bio-available products and novel delivery methodologies including pills, capsules, and edibles. Furthermore, the Company believes that there exists a significant opportunity for it to become an important extraction partner for the commercialization of new functional mushroom products designed with purity and consistency in mind. In that regard, Pure Extracts has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with one of Canada’s leading functional mushroom wellness brands to co-develop CBD enhanced mushroom products.

