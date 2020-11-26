 

CARMAT Provides Update on the US Early Feasibility Study

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.11.2020, 07:00  |  77   |   |   

Regulatory News:

CARMAT (Paris:ALCAR) (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world’s most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to fulfill an unmet medical need by providing a therapeutic alternative to people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, today provides an update on its early feasibility study (EFS) in the United States.

The EFS was fully approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February 2020 and CARMAT obtained the approval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for the reimbursement of the device and associated services within the framework of this study in May 2020.

In order to be able to use the “commercial configuration” of its artificial heart in the study, CARMAT submitted certain amendments to the FDA. The company believes that this latest version of the prosthesis should improve patient safety and quality of life. At this stage, thanks to a very constructive collaboration with the FDA, 8 amendments out of 9 have already been approved, and the last one should be approved in the coming weeks.

CARMAT is finalizing the study preparation with three US centers successfully trained in November at Pitt MIRM Centre for Preclinical Studies (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania): VCU Health Pauley Heart Center (Richmond, Virginia), University of Louisville Jewish Hospital (Louisville, Kentucky), and Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas, Texas). All other steps necessary to start the EFS have already been taken.

In view of this, CARMAT now expects the first implants to be performed in Q1 2021 and the enrolment of the 10 patients to be completed by the end of 2021.

The Company confirms that its available resources1 enable it to fund its activities through to Q3 2021.

Stéphane Piat, Chief Executive Officer of CARMAT, says: “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been able to train the first three US centers selected for our Early Feasibility Study. They all went out of this experience very enthusiastic and committed to the success of this study. As we intend to use a new version of the CARMAT system, including features reinforcing the safety and the quality of life of patients, we had to submit amendments to supplement our initial dossier approved in February 2020. Based on ongoing discussions with the FDA, we expect to start to treat patients in the US with the new prosthesis in Q1 2021.”

Seite 1 von 3
CARMAT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CARMAT Provides Update on the US Early Feasibility Study Regulatory News: CARMAT (Paris:ALCAR) (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world’s most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to fulfill an unmet medical need by providing a therapeutic alternative to people suffering from …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces the European Commission’s Approval of Advance Purchase Agreement for Initial 80 ...
Cash App Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Credit Karma Tax
Amazon Launches IP Accelerator in Europe to Help Small Businesses Protect Their Brands and Tackle ...
Unilever to Acquire SmartyPants Vitamins
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Agreement with Takeda
Fitbit and JMDC Sign Agreement to Appoint JMDC as Exclusive Distributor of Fitbit Premium for ...
Principal Names Alfredo Rivera to Board of Directors
Alchimie Announces the Success of Its Initial Public Offering on Euronext Growth
Henry Schein Announces Virtual Presence at Greater New York Dental Meeting Focused on 3D Imaging, ...
CBL Properties Celebrates Opening of Live! Casino Pittsburgh at Westmoreland Mall Outside of ...
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers ...
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State