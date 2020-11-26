 

DGAP-News NFON AG publishes interim report and confirms growth course in 2020

NFON AG publishes interim report and confirms growth course in 2020

NFON AG publishes interim report and confirms growth course in 2020

- Recurring revenues grow significantly by around 25% compared to the previous year

- At 88%, recurring revenues account for a very high share of total revenue

- Important milestone reached with more than 500,000 extensions installed at customer sites

- Increased working from home drives digitalisation of business communication further along

- Strategic focus remains clearly on dynamic growth

- EBITDA increase of around EUR 7 million underscores high earnings potential

 

Read the complete quarterly statement as of 30 September 2020 in the latest issue of NFON Clouds Magazine.

LINK

 

Munich, 26 November 2020 - NFON AG (together with its subsidiaries "NFON" or the "company"), the only pan-European cloud PBX provider (telephone system from the cloud), published its quarterly statement as of 30 September 2020 today. With its growth course, NFON impressively underscores that it is hitting the nerve of the times with its communication solutions from the cloud. Comprehensive information on the positive business development as well as interesting background information on the topics of Portugal as a development location, NFON Partner Day or Digital Youth are available as of today in the latest NFON Clouds magazine "Communication - an idea by NFON" on the company's website. The final figures can also be found on NFON AG's website.

Based on the final figures for the first nine months of 2020, NFON significantly increased its recurring revenues by 24.7% to EUR 43.7 million (9M 2019: EUR 35.0 million). Total revenue increased by 19.2% to EUR 49.4 million (9M 2019: EUR 41.5 million). Thus, the share of recurring revenues in total revenue increased further to 88.4% (9M 2019: 84.5%). At 508,265, the number of seats installed at customer sites was 17.7% higher than on the previous year's reporting date (30 September 2019: 431,935). This means the number of seats has more than doubled since the beginning of 2018 and forms a very solid basis for further growth in the future.

Disclaimer

ZeitTitel
07:05 Uhr
DGAP-News: NFON AG veröffentlicht Quartalsmitteilung und bestätigt Wachstumskurs 2020 (deutsch)
07:05 Uhr
DGAP-News: NFON AG veröffentlicht Quartalsmitteilung und bestätigt Wachstumskurs 2020
13.11.20
DGAP-News: NFON AG erreicht mit einer halben Millionen Seats wichtigen Meilenstein im dritten Quartal 2020 (deutsch)
13.11.20
DGAP-News: NFON AG erreicht mit einer halben Millionen Seats wichtigen Meilenstein im dritten Quartal 2020
13.11.20
DGAP-News: NFON AG reaches important milestone of half a million seats in the third quarter of 2020

