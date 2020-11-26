DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Research Update Biotest AG: Biotests Pentaglobin(R) is a treatment option for COVID-19 patients additionally affected by bacterial infections 26.11.2020 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Biotests Pentaglobin(R) is a treatment option for COVID-19 patients additionally affected by bacterial infections

- Secondary bacterial infections increasingly observed when the clinical progression of COVID-19 is severe

- Pentaglobin(R) supports the immune system in eliminating bacteria and toxins

- Pentaglobin(R) regulates excessive immune responses

- Aiming for alleviating of overcrowded intensive care units

Dreieich, 26 November 2020. Pentaglobin(R) is the only immunoglobulin M (IgM)-enriched preparation on the global market. It is approved for the treatment of severe bacterial infections with concomitant use of antibiotics. Secondary bacterial infections are increasingly being observed in COVID-19 patients when the clinical progression of the disease is severe. The antibodies in Pentaglobin(R) can bind to many different bacteria and their toxins, assisting in their destruction by the immune system. Also, the IgM content in Pentaglobin(R) supports the immune system and is able to restore the balance of the immune response which is often excessive in COVID-19 patients.

With Pentaglobin(R) Biotest is offering an established treatment option for bacterial infections which can also be used to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients. Pentaglobin(R) was able to significantly reduce mortality in patients with sepsis and shorten the length of mechanical ventilation.[1] It is therefore conceivable that treatment with Pentaglobin(R) may also reduce the length of and need for mechanical ventilation in COVID-19 patients. This could result in a reduction in the length of stay in intensive care units and ease the strain on limited capacity. First case reports on the use of Pentaglobin(R) in COVID-19 patients show promising results.