 

Vifor Pharma supports Iron Deficiency Day 2020 to highlight global impact on health and gender inequality

Vifor Pharma is marking the sixth anniversary of Iron Deficiency Day, focused on raising international awareness of the serious health impact of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia1 – with the support of international organizations including Global Heart Hub, Anaemia Community, the Heart Failure Policy Network and Croí, the West of Ireland cardiac foundation. Iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia affect an estimated one in every three people worldwide2, with pre-menopausal women, pregnant women and children under five most likely to be affected.6

Silvana Koch-Mehrin, Founder of Women Political Leaders, said: “Iron deficiency in women remains a global problem. It is a debilitating condition that can easily be treated. It is important for women around the world to listen to their bodies, and take the time to educate themselves on what is normal, and what could be caused by a lack of iron. The role of politicians is important in finding appropriate solutions. To this end, Women Political Leaders published a toolkit highlighting target areas for political action, in addition to producing a step by step plan of action. Discussions on the topic continued at this year's Forum Leaders Talk on Driving Equality for a Healthy Society. We look forward to continuing our work in this area in 2021.”

“Iron Deficiency is a highly prevalent and potentially very serious condition that can have a significantly negative impact on health and wellbeing.” said Neil Johnson of the Global Heart Hub. “It is easily diagnosed and very treatable, yet many people suffering from heart failure often dismiss the symptoms of iron deficiency as things to be expected when suffering from heart failure, especially fatigue and breathlessness. Iron Deficiency Day is a great initiative to help educate people on the importance of recognizing the symptoms and encouraging them to seek diagnosis and medical help from their physician.”

“We are proud to have a growing coalition of partners joining us in marking Iron Deficiency Day 2020. Together we have a strong voice underlining iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia as a major threat to health, particularly among women. Our common objective is helping people around the world to lead better and healthier lives,” Stefan Schulze, CEO of Vifor Pharma Group comments.

A new website takeironseriously.com has been launched to educate individuals and healthcare professionals on the symptoms of iron deficiency, demonstrate the ease of diagnosis and encourage people to seek treatment to protect their health.

