Vifor Pharma supports Iron Deficiency Day 2020 to highlight global impact on health and gender inequality

Regulatory News:

Vifor Pharma is marking the sixth anniversary of Iron Deficiency Day, focused on raising international awareness of the serious health impact of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia1 – with the support of international organizations including Global Heart Hub, Anaemia Community, the Heart Failure Policy Network and Croí, the West of Ireland cardiac foundation. Iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia affect an estimated one in every three people worldwide2, with pre-menopausal women, pregnant women and children under five most likely to be affected.6

Silvana Koch-Mehrin, Founder of Women Political Leaders, said: “Iron deficiency in women remains a global problem. It is a debilitating condition that can easily be treated. It is important for women around the world to listen to their bodies, and take the time to educate themselves on what is normal, and what could be caused by a lack of iron. The role of politicians is important in finding appropriate solutions. To this end, Women Political Leaders published a toolkit highlighting target areas for political action, in addition to producing a step by step plan of action. Discussions on the topic continued at this year's Forum Leaders Talk on Driving Equality for a Healthy Society. We look forward to continuing our work in this area in 2021.”