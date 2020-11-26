NUMBER OF SHARES IN eQ PLC HAS INCREASED THROUGH SUBSCRIPTION WITH STOCK OPTIONS

eQ PLC TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL



26 November 2020 at 8.30 a.m.

A total number of 150,000 new shares in eQ Plc have been subscribed for with stock options of eQ Plc’s option scheme 2015. The entire subscription price of EUR 373.500 will be credited to the reserve for invested non-restricted equity. This means that eQ Plc's share capital remains unchanged. The total number of shares after the subscription is 38,872,198.

The corresponding increase in the number of eQ Plc's shares has been entered into the Finnish trade register today on 26 November 2020, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights. The shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd together with the old shares as of 27 November 2020.