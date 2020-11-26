 

Wereldhave receives multiple recognitions for its CSR strategy

Wereldhave announces it has received multiple recognitions for various results of its CSR and sustainability program ‘A Better Tomorrow’, as well as approval for its future commitments.

GRESB Five Star rating for the 7th consecutive year

Wereldhave has been awarded the GRESB 5 Star rating for the seventh consecutive year. It again confirms the leading position Wereldhave takes in creating a more sustainable real estate industry. The score increased to 93 points out of 100, up from 91 points last year. With that result, Wereldhave is a top-5 performer in the European listed real estate sector (out of 83). The 5-Star rating is only awarded to entities with a score in the top 20%.

100% of eligible Wereldhave centers are certified BREEAM Very Good
Wereldhave received 8 BREAAM-in-Use certifications for its Dutch portfolio, which includes 3 new certifications and 5 renewals. The three first time certifications were for the Presikhaaf, Middenwaard and Eggert centers, which all received Very Good scores on the Asset-part. An In-Use Very Good certification for the Les Bastions center in Belgium is expected next month. This would complete the 2020 target to have 100% of eligible Wereldhave centers certified BREEAM Very Good. Assets that are in scope are covered centers where Wereldhave operates the common areas and has a management office.
Via BREAAM-in-use, Wereldhave measures the success of the environmental performance of its centers and of the wellbeing of tenants and visitors while reducing operational costs. BREEAM-in-use makes assets also eligible to be included as part of Wereldhave’s green financing pool.


Wereldhave’s strategy to reduce climate impact has been approved by SBTi

Wereldhave committed earlier this year to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and mapped all carbon flows from building and material use to employee commuting. SBTi has assessed Wereldhave’s commitment and, after careful review, has approved the setting of our targets aligned with a well-below 2° C scenario. This makes Wereldhave the first Dutch real estate company to achieve this.

Inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

This year, Wereldhave has again been selected as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). The Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index comprises European sustainability leaders as identified by Sustainable Asset Management (SAM). It represents the top 20% of the largest 600 European companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

EPRA sBPR Gold for the 5th year in a row

This year Wereldhave has again received the Gold standard for the EPRA Sustainability Best Practices Recommendations (sBPR). These recommendations are intended to raise the standards and consistency of sustainability reporting for listed real estate companies across Europe.

A Better Tomorrow

We regard CSR as a key part of our value proposition to tenants, visitors and investors. Our ‘A Better Tomorrow’ sustainability program has been developed to improve our environmental management, reduce waste and carbon, strengthens our investment in local communities, and help protect urban wildlife living close to our centers.

