McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index

La Motte-Fanjas, November 26, 2020 – 07.30 am CET – McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329) specialized in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment, today announces that, following the quarterly review of the MSCI indices, the listed company will be included in the MSCI World Small Cap Index.

The MSCI World Small Cap Index includes the most liquid and highest-performing small caps of the 23 countries in the developed markets and represents approximately 14% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country.