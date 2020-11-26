 

Gustaf Salford appointed Elekta CEO by Board of Directors

26.11.2020, 07:50   

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that Gustaf Salford has been appointed to the role of President and CEO, effective immediately. He has been Acting CEO since early June 2020.

Elekta's Board of Directors carried out an extensive search process, with the conclusion that Gustaf Salford fulfills all criteria that Elekta needs to continue to drive successful development.

Laurent Leksell, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "We are very pleased that Gustaf has accepted this position. Gustaf started at Elekta eleven years ago and has successfully assumed various roles, always impressing us on the Board as a proven leader with deep competence and international business acumen. Gustaf's most recent role within Elekta has been as our CFO. Gustaf Salford will continue to be a very trusted leader by the company, as well as a very strong ally to our customers worldwide."

In addition to an MSc degree in Business Administration from the Stockholm School of Economics, Salford brings broad experience from different roles at Elekta and previously from senior management consulting, as well as intimate knowledge of the medical device industry.

"I am honored to take on the role of President and CEO of this fantastic company. And I will, together with my team, accelerate Elekta's strategy and future profitable growth. As the leader in precision radiation medicine we strive to increase accessibility to cancer care, build resilience and continue to push and expand the boundaries for innovation," said Gustaf Salford.

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Thorsson, Head of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs
Tel: +46 70 865 8012, e-mail: Mattias.Thorsson@elekta.com 

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Cecilia Ketels, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 76 611 76 25, e-mail: cecilia.ketels@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

This is information that Elekta AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CET on November 26, 2020. (REGMAR)

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elekta/r/gustaf-salford-appointed-elekta-ceo-by-board-of-directors,c3243800

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/35/3243800/1340081.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/elekta/i/gustaf-salford-2020,c2854058

Gustaf Salford 2020



Disclaimer

