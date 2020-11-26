DGAP-News: home24 SE / Key word(s): Personnel home24 SE: home24 adds a CFO to the management board from 2021 26.11.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Philipp Steinhäuser, currently SVP Finance, will become CFO and join the Management Board of home24 with effect from 1 January 2021.

Johannes Schaback, currently CTO and member of the Management Board, will not prolong his contract expiring at the end of March 2021, for personal reasons.

To complement the Management Board, home24 is establishing an executive team, in which Florian Leinfelder will assume the function of CTO at home24.

Berlin, 26 November 2020 - home24 SE ("home24", the "Company") is reshaping its management team for the future: The Company's Supervisory Board has appointed Philipp Steinhäuser as CFO with effect from 1 January 2021. Since joining home24 in 2013, Philipp Steinhäuser has proven himself in various financial and managerial positions, most recently as SVP Finance and Head of Investor Relations.

Johannes Schaback, who joined the management board of home24 in 2018 as CTO, will leave the Company at the end of March 2021 in line with the term of the contract. The Management Board and Supervisory Board have deliberately opted for an internal successor for the role of the CTO with Florian Leinfelder, who has owned crucial managerial roles at home24 since 2014. In his current role as SVP "Engineering & Shopping Experience", Florian Leinfelder already owns crucial fields in the technology department.

After a transition period in Q1 2021 with four members on the Management Board, home24 will be led again by a three-person Management Board from April 2021 onwards, consisting of the Chairman of the Management Board Marc Appelhoff (CEO), Brigitte Wittekind (COO) and Philipp Steinhäuser (CFO).

At the same time, home24 is establishing an executive team to complement the Management Board in effectively steering and growing the Company. This executive team will consist of the members of the Management Board, as well as Florian Leinfelder (CTO), Dr. Sascha Vitzthum (CMO) and Dr. André Schneider as Chief People Officer (CPO) and General Counsel.