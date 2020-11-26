STMicroelectronics and YTO Establish Joint Laboratory for Intelligent Agricultural Equipment Development

China, November 26, 2020 -- STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) , a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and YTO Group Corporation, a leading Chinese provider of agricultural and construction machinery, today announced their agreement to establish a joint laboratory in YTO’s Research Institute of Intelligence and Information in Luoyang, Henan province. The lab will focus on the research and development of electronic solutions for engine, vehicle, and agricultural controls in tractors.

The rapid development of automated control technologies, together with local and global emission regulations for off-road diesel engines, are driving the penetration of electronic control systems in tractors. YTO and ST are bringing their complementary know-how together to address the government requirements and industry needs.

YTO’s Research Institute of Intelligence and Information specializes in electronic control systems for three main agricultural-machinery applications: tractors, harvesters, and agricultural equipment. For its part, ST is a world-leading supplier of semiconductors that make driving safer, greener, and more connected and offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of automotive ICs. Moreover, ST brings a wealth of experience collaborating with numerous suppliers to meet the demanding requirements of the automotive industry.

“As the first producer of tractors, road rollers, and cross-country trucks in China, YTO has a long history of success as a leading provider of agricultural equipment,” said Lei Jun, Assistant Director of YTO’s Research Institute of Intelligence and Information. “This cooperation combines ST’s cutting-edge technologies and application-specific ICs with our solutions, to continue to innovate and to ensure outstanding quality and performance.”

ST is set to provide the joint lab with its latest automotive-semiconductor technology and solutions, including SPC5x 32-bit microcontrollers and Smart Power ICs such as motor-control, power-supply, and general-purpose high- and low-side actuation drivers, along with the appropriate application notes, reference designs, development tools, technical support, and training.

“With the increasing penetration of electronic control systems in agricultural applications and the development of China’s emission standards for off-road diesel engines, cooperation across the supply chain is a necessity,” said MH TEY, Greater China, South Asia and Korea Head of Automotive Marketing and Application, STMicroelectronics. “ST is engaging with its partners to build strong ecosystems and we believe the ST - YTO joint lab will bring even greater momentum to ST’s growth in China’s tractor and agricultural market while advancing the development of YTO’s next-gen electronic control systems for agricultural machinery.”

About YTO

YTO was founded in 1955 and is the largest agricultural machinery enterprise in China. It was approved as the “Level A Enterprise of the State” by the Enterprise Administration Committee of the State Council in 1990. The Company’s H-shares were listed on the Hongkong Stock Exchange on 23rd June, 1990 and its A-shares are listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange since 8th Aug. 2012; it is the only exclusive agricultural-machinery listed company with A- and H-share capital platforms.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with our 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com .

