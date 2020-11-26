 

STMicroelectronics and YTO Establish Joint Laboratory for Intelligent Agricultural Equipment Development

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.11.2020, 08:00  |  71   |   |   

STMicroelectronics and YTO Establish Joint Laboratory
for Intelligent Agricultural Equipment Development


China, November 26, 2020 -- STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and YTO Group Corporation, a leading Chinese provider of agricultural and construction machinery, today announced their agreement to establish a joint laboratory in YTO’s Research Institute of Intelligence and Information in Luoyang, Henan province. The lab will focus on the research and development of electronic solutions for engine, vehicle, and agricultural controls in tractors.

The rapid development of automated control technologies, together with local and global emission regulations for off-road diesel engines, are driving the penetration of electronic control systems in tractors. YTO and ST are bringing their complementary know-how together to address the government requirements and industry needs.

YTO’s Research Institute of Intelligence and Information specializes in electronic control systems for three main agricultural-machinery applications: tractors, harvesters, and agricultural equipment. For its part, ST is a world-leading supplier of semiconductors that make driving safer, greener, and more connected and offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of automotive ICs. Moreover, ST brings a wealth of experience collaborating with numerous suppliers to meet the demanding requirements of the automotive industry.

“As the first producer of tractors, road rollers, and cross-country trucks in China, YTO has a long history of success as a leading provider of agricultural equipment,” said Lei Jun, Assistant Director of YTO’s Research Institute of Intelligence and Information. “This cooperation combines ST’s cutting-edge technologies and application-specific ICs with our solutions, to continue to innovate and to ensure outstanding quality and performance.”

ST is set to provide the joint lab with its latest automotive-semiconductor technology and solutions, including SPC5x 32-bit microcontrollers and Smart Power ICs such as motor-control, power-supply, and general-purpose high- and low-side actuation drivers, along with the appropriate application notes, reference designs, development tools, technical support, and training.

“With the increasing penetration of electronic control systems in agricultural applications and the development of China’s emission standards for off-road diesel engines, cooperation across the supply chain is a necessity,” said MH TEY, Greater China, South Asia and Korea Head of Automotive Marketing and Application, STMicroelectronics. “ST is engaging with its partners to build strong ecosystems and we believe the ST - YTO joint lab will bring even greater momentum to ST’s growth in China’s tractor and agricultural market while advancing the development of YTO’s next-gen electronic control systems for agricultural machinery.”

About YTO
YTO was founded in 1955 and is the largest agricultural machinery enterprise in China. It was approved as the “Level A Enterprise of the State” by the Enterprise Administration Committee of the State Council in 1990. The Company’s H-shares were listed on the Hongkong Stock Exchange on 23rd June, 1990 and its A-shares are listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange since 8th Aug. 2012; it is the only exclusive agricultural-machinery listed company with A- and H-share capital platforms.

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with our 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For Press Information Contact:

Fiona Zhu
STMicroelectronics
+86 10 5797 9343
Email: Fiona.zhu@st.com


Attachments


Seite 1 von 2
STMicroelectronics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics and YTO Establish Joint Laboratory for Intelligent Agricultural Equipment Development STMicroelectronics and YTO Establish Joint Laboratory for Intelligent Agricultural Equipment Development China, November 26, 2020 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech und InstaDeep geben strategische Partnerschaft bekannt und gründen AI Innovation Lab zur ...
Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
AIM Announces Milestone in COVID-19 Treatment and Prevention Efforts with First Patient Dosed in ...
ParcelPal Announces its First Profitable Month in the History of the Company
Cameo Industries Corp. Acquires Saganaga Gold and Silver Project in Ontario
DraftKings Teams with Triller to Become the Official Sports Betting Partner of Mike Tyson vs. Roy ...
Orange denies any project concerning a takeover of ATOS
Discovery Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results & Update
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt STMicro auf 'Outperform'
23.11.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt STMicro auf 'Sell'
18.11.20
Octonion Releases Expansion Package Dedicated to AI-Based Industrial Condition Monitoring on STMicroelectronics STM32 MCUs
17.11.20
STMicroelectronics & DSP Concepts Partner to Simplify Creation of Alexa Built-In Smart Home Devices with AWS-Qualified Reference Designs
17.11.20
STMicroelectronics Simplifies Creation of Alexa Built-In Smart Home Devices with Amazon-Qualified Reference Design
16.11.20
STMicroelectronics and Schneider Electric Reveal Advanced People-Counting Solution using Artificial Intelligence on STM32 Microcontroller
11.11.20
STMicroelectronics:
10.11.20
STMicroelectronics Collaborates with Qualcomm Technologies on Unique Sensor Solutions for Next-Gen Mobile,  Connected PC, IoT, and Wearable Applications
09.11.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt STMicro auf 'Outperform'
09.11.20
UBS belässt STMicro auf 'Buy'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.20
1
IoT Aktien mit Zukunftspotential