Half-year report
DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC
(AQSE: DXSP)
HALF YEAR RESULTS
DXS International plc ("DXS" or the "Company"), the digital clinical decision support company, is pleased to provide shareholders with its unaudited interim results for the half year ending 31 October 2020.
Financial Highlights
- Revenue for the six month period has increased marginally by 3% to £1,716,423 (2019: £1,664,957);
- Profit before tax is up by 68% to £150,556 (2019: £89,824) and profit after tax up by 11% to £224,825 (2019: £202,018).
- Overall revenue has held up well and the Company continues to maintain a healthy balance sheet with £1.2 million in cash at the period end and continues to trade profitably.
While the ongoing COVID situation continues to slow down the planned market launches of our new solutions we are persevering with initiating pilots and initial responses from GPs remain positive and enthusiastic. From an operational perspective we are pleased to announce the following important milestones.
Operational Highlights
- To qualify for NHS GP IT Futures accreditation our hypertension solution (ExpertCare) is classified as a medical device and therefore requires certification within the UK and EU. We are pleased to announce that the Hypertension Expert Solution is now CE accredited.
- The company also attained ISO accreditation at three ISO standards:
- ISO27001:2013 - Information Security Management.
- ISO22301:2019 - Business Continuity Management.
- ISO20000-1:2018 - Information Technology Service Management.
- Progress with planned ExpertCare hypertension solution pilots with 37 GP practices having indicated a willingness to participate with a number at varying stages of progress.
As an accredited Supplier to the NHS we are required to migrate our DXS Point of Care solution to a web‑based system. We are currently accelerating this process which, once complete, will provide additional benefits to the business including the ability to scale more rapidly and reduce support and maintenance costs. It will also enable enhanced functionality for our customers thereby moving the solution to new levels and revenue streams. This project is significant and will be completed in a phased approach over the next 12 to 18 months.
David Immelman, Chief Executive Officer, commented:
I am extremely proud of our staff who have continued to mostly work from home while maintaining excellent levels of service for our customers and, when required, pivoting to adapt during these unusual times. We expect our GP practice clients to remain busy with the planned vaccination program over the coming months and hope that the situation should begin to normalise towards March/April 2021.
INTERIM RESULTS to 31 OCTOBER 2020
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
for the six month period ended 31 October 2020
|
Unaudited Group 6 Months ended
31 Oct 2020
|
Unaudited
6 Months ended
31 Oct 2019
|
Audited
Year to
30 April 2020
|£
|£
|£
|Turnover
|1,716,424
|1,664,957
|3,279,787
|Cost of Sales
|(177,367)
|(169,081)
|(318,424)
|_________
|_________
|_________
|Gross Profit
|1,539,057
|1,495,876
|2,961,363
|Administrative Costs
|(1,064,034)
|(1,113,939)
|(2,085,776)
|Depreciation and Amortisation
|(302,623)
|(257,637)
|(571,562)
|_________
|_________
|_________
|Operating Profit
|172,398
|124,300
|304,025
|Interest received and similar income
|-
|4,397
|4,398
|Interest payable and similar charges
|(21,842)
|(38,873)
|(69,116)
|_________
|_________
|_________
|Profit on ordinary activities before taxation
|150,556
|89,824
|239,307
|Tax on profit on ordinary activities
|74,269
|112,194
|189,195
|_________
|_________
|_________
|Profit / (Loss) for the period
|224,825
|202,018
|428,502
|=========
|=========
|=========
|Profit per share
|- basic
|0.5p
|0.6p
|1.1p
|- fully diluted
|0.5p
|0.5p
|1.1p
|=========
|=========
|=========
STATEMENT of FINANCIAL POSITION
as at 31 October 2020
|
Unaudited
Group at
31 Oct 2020
|
Unaudited
Group at
31 Oct 2019
|
Audited
Group at
30 April 2020
|£
|£
|£
|Fixed Assets
|Intangible Assets
|4,273,801
|3,855,025
|4,007,411
|Tangible Assets
|1,680
|2,196
|1,105
|_________
|_________
|_________
|4,275,481
|3,857,221
|4,008,516
|_________
|_________
|_________
|Current assets
|Debtors Amounts falling due within one year
|283,515
|360,861
|759,405
|Cash at bank and in hand
|1,207,205
|134,249
|1,010,645
|_________
|_________
|_________
|1,490,820
|495,110
|1,770,050
|Creditors: amounts falling due within one year
|(845,059)
|(766,043)
|(1,180,704)
|_________
|_________
|_________
|Net current assets / (liabilities)
|645,761
|(270,933)
|589,346
|_________
|_________
|_________
|Total assets less current liabilities
|4,921,242
|3,586,288
|4,597,862
|Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year
|(563,580)
|(458,071)
|(376,289)
|Deferred income
|(482,358)
|(642,619)
|(571,094)
|_________
|_________
|_________
|3,875,304
|2,485,598
|3,650,479
|=========
|=========
|=========
|Capital and reserves
|Called up share capital
|159,246
|117,419
|159,246
|Share Premium
|2,676,321
|1,790,979
|2,676,321
|Share option reserve
|173,808
|162,580
|173,808
|Retained earnings
|865,929
|414,620
|641,104
|_________
|_________
|_________
|Shareholders’ Funds
|3,875,304
|2,485,598
|3,650,479
|=========
|=========
|=========
STATEMENT of CASH FLOWS
Six months ended 31 October 2020
|
Unaudited
Group
Six months ended 31 Oct 2020
|
Unaudited
Group
Six months ended 31 Oct 2019
|Audited Group year ended 30 April 2020
|£
|£
|£
|Cash flow from operating activities
|435,895
|259,430
|777,709
|Interest paid
|(21,842)
|(38,873)
|(69,116)
|Interest received
|-
|4,397
|4,398
|R&D tax credit
|186,269
|257,194
|257,195
|_________
|_________
|_________
|Net Cash flow from operating activities
|600,322
|482,148
|970,186
|_________
|_________
|_________
|Cash flow from investing activities
|Payments to acquire intangible fixed assets
|(568,259)
|(438,657)
|(904,503
|Payments to acquire tangible fixed assets
|(1,329)
|-
|-
|Disposal of tangible fixed assets
|-
|-
|626
|_________
|_________
|_________
|(569,588)
|(438,657)
|(903,877)
|_________
|_________
|_________
|Financing activities
|Net Proceeds on issue of shares
|-
|40,000
|978,397
|Repayment of long term loans
|(24,074)
|(4,484)
|(89,303)
|Advance of long term loans
|190,000
|-
|-
|_________
|_________
|_________
|165,926
|35,516
|889,094
|_________
|_________
|_________
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalent
|196,660
|79,007
|955,403
|Cash and Cash equivalents at 1 May 2020
|1,010,645
|55,242
|55,242
|_________
|_________
|_________
|Cash and Cash equivalents at 3 October 2020
|1,207,305
|134,249
|1,010,645
|=========
|=========
|=========
|Cash and Cash equivalents consists of:
|Cash at bank and in hand
|1,207,305
|134,249
|1,010,645
|=========
|=========
|=========
Net Debt Reconciliation
|Current Debt
|Non Current Debt
|Cash
|Total
|£
|£
|£
|£
|At 30 April 2019
|(665,212)
|(464,951)
|55,242
|(1,074.921)
|Cash flow
|244,440
|89,203
|955,403
|1,289,146
|Transfer from Current to Non Current Debt
|641
|(641)
|-
|-
|_________
|_________
|_________
|_________
|At 30 April 2020
|(420,131)
|(376,289)
|1,010,645
|214,225
|Cash flow
|360,351
|(187,291)
|196,660
|369,720
|Transfer from Current to Non Current Debt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|_________
|_________
|_________
|_________
|At 31 October 2020
|(59,780)
|(563,580)
|1,207,305
|583,945
|=========
|=========
|=========
|=========
The above figures have not been reviewed by the company's auditors Crowe U.K. LLP.
The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement
Contacts:
|
David Immelman (Chief Executive)
DXS International plc
|
01252 719800
david@dxs-systems.com
|https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk
|
Corporate Advisor
|
City & Merchant
David Papworth
|
020 7101 7676
|
Corporate Broker
|
Hybridan LLP
Claire Louise Noyce
|
020 3764 2341
Notes to Editors
About DXS:
DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.
DXS International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare