Chrysalis VCT plc
LEI: 2138009FVDWULSIOX404
Suspension re. Winding Up Proposals
26 November 2020

Prior to a resolution to effect the commencement of the winding up of the Company (and consequently the cancellation of the listing of the Company’s shares on the Official List) that will be put to the Company’s shareholders at a general meeting of the Company to be held on 26 November 2020, trading in the Company’s shares has now been suspended at the request of the Company.

For further information please contact:
Grant Whitehouse                                     
Company Secretary                
020 7630 4333




