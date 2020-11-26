DGAP-News: Centogene NV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous CENTOGENE Expands Express COVID-19 Antigen Testing to Frankfurt Airport 26.11.2020 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CENTOGENE's antigen tests are now available at Frankfurt Airport, following the successful launch of rapid, high-quality COVID-19 antigen tests at Hamburg Airport

This validated antigen test enables a result within two and a half hours, and further expands on the Company's well-established range of COVID-19 PCR test solutions already available at four German airports

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, November 26, 2020 - Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, announced today that the company's SARS-CoV-2 antigen tests are now available at CENTOGENE's test center at Frankfurt Airport.

Dr. Volkmar Weckesser, Chief Information Officer at CENTOGENE, said, "Following the successful launch of our validated COVID-19 antigen testing solution at Hamburg Airport earlier this month, we are excited to now be expanding our offering to Frankfurt Airport, one of Germany's largest air traffic hubs. This will provide test center visitors with a time-sensitive COVID-19 testing offer, in addition to our successfully deployed RT-PCR tests. We are committed to the health and safety of our society, and these services will play a fundamental role in helping to minimize further outbreaks."

The newly offered COVID-19 antigen tests will be followed up by CENTOGENE's PCR tests at no extra cost should a sample initially come back positive. Samples are analyzed in one of the Company's laboratories, and the test results are available as usual via CENTOGENE's COVID-19 Test Portal.

Dr. Weckesser added, "We are committed to spearheading corona-free travel as part of our COVID-19 test strategy. We are pleased that we can now offer this express test option, which plays an important role in reopening industries, economies, and communities."