 

DGAP-News CENTOGENE Expands Express COVID-19 Antigen Testing to Frankfurt Airport

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.11.2020, 08:30  |  70   |   |   

DGAP-News: Centogene NV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CENTOGENE Expands Express COVID-19 Antigen Testing to Frankfurt Airport

26.11.2020 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CENTOGENE Expands Express COVID-19 Antigen Testing to Frankfurt Airport

  • CENTOGENE's antigen tests are now available at Frankfurt Airport, following the successful launch of rapid, high-quality COVID-19 antigen tests at Hamburg Airport
  • This validated antigen test enables a result within two and a half hours, and further expands on the Company's well-established range of COVID-19 PCR test solutions already available at four German airports

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, November 26, 2020 - Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, announced today that the company's SARS-CoV-2 antigen tests are now available at CENTOGENE's test center at Frankfurt Airport.

Dr. Volkmar Weckesser, Chief Information Officer at CENTOGENE, said, "Following the successful launch of our validated COVID-19 antigen testing solution at Hamburg Airport earlier this month, we are excited to now be expanding our offering to Frankfurt Airport, one of Germany's largest air traffic hubs. This will provide test center visitors with a time-sensitive COVID-19 testing offer, in addition to our successfully deployed RT-PCR tests. We are committed to the health and safety of our society, and these services will play a fundamental role in helping to minimize further outbreaks."

The newly offered COVID-19 antigen tests will be followed up by CENTOGENE's PCR tests at no extra cost should a sample initially come back positive. Samples are analyzed in one of the Company's laboratories, and the test results are available as usual via CENTOGENE's COVID-19 Test Portal.

Dr. Weckesser added, "We are committed to spearheading corona-free travel as part of our COVID-19 test strategy. We are pleased that we can now offer this express test option, which plays an important role in reopening industries, economies, and communities."

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CENTOGENE Expands Express COVID-19 Antigen Testing to Frankfurt Airport DGAP-News: Centogene NV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous CENTOGENE Expands Express COVID-19 Antigen Testing to Frankfurt Airport 26.11.2020 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CENTOGENE Expands Express …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG nimmt erstes Rechenzentrum in den Niederlanden in Betrieb
EQS-News: Korrektur: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen erste erfolgreiche Ergebnisse aus der erweiterten ...
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal und den ersten 9 Monaten 2020: 14 % Umsatzplus im ...
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited schließt eine Aktienplatzierung in Höhe von 21 Mio. AUD ab, um das ...
Media and Games Invest plc invites investors to the presentation of its Q3 2020 results on November ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Vivoryon Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020
EQS-News: Correction: NeuroRx and Relief announce initial successful results from expanded access use of ...
pme Familienservice GmbH: STIHL eröffnet in Kooperation mit dem pme Familienservice die erste betriebseigene Kita
DGAP-News: AURELIUS schließt Erwerb von GKN Wheels & Structures ab
DGAP-News: NFON AG publishes interim report and confirms growth course in 2020
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
H&R Gruppe und Mabanaft gründen neues Joint Venture zur Vermarktung von PtX-Produkten
Lumcore verlässt sich bei Hochleistungslasern auf Anlagen von AIXTRON / Bestellung über ...
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
va-Q-tec AG platziert erfolgreich Anleihe in Höhe von CHF 25 Mio.
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...