 

Merger between Vestjysk Bank A/S and Den Jyske Sparekasse A/S

The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 26 November 2020


Merger between Vestjysk Bank A/S and Den Jyske Sparekasse A/S

The boards of directors of Vestjysk Bank and Den Jyske Sparekasse have today resolved to seek a merger of the two banks. In that connection, the banks have signed a merger agreement and a joint merger plan and merger statement. The merger is recommended for adoption at extraordinary general meetings of both banks.

The merged bank will become the 8th largest bank in Denmark (in terms of working capital) and one of the largest locally anchored banks in Denmark with a balance of DKK 38bn. and a total business volume of DKK 127bn. The purpose of the merger is to strengthen the two banks' positions as strong local banks.

As consideration for the merger, the shareholders of Den Jyske Sparekasse will receive 34 shares in Vestjysk Bank and a cash amount of DKK 28.17 per share in Den Jyske Sparekasse.

The boards of directors of both banks unanimously support the merger and recommend that all shareholders of the two banks vote in favour of the implementation of the merger.

Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank, AP Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab and Nykredit Realkredit A/S are major shareholders of both banks and they all support the implementation of the merger; and so do Finansiel Stabilitet and the five private foundations, Den Jyske Sparekasses Støttefond, Sparekassen Løgumklosters Fond, Jelling Sparekasses Fond, Fonden for Sparekassen Farsø and Fonden for Sparekassen i Skals, who are a major shareholder and significant shareholders, respectively, of Den Jyske Sparekasse. This means that, in total, advance undertakings representing 66.1% of the share capital in Vestjysk Bank and 54.9% of the share capital in Den Jyske Sparekasse
 have been obtained subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions from shareholders.

Kim Duus, chairman of the board of directors of Vestjysk Bank, says:

The merger allows us to become Denmark's strongest local bank. Today, we are local banks with a strong commitment to the area in which we operate and with a good knowledge of our customers. The merger allows us to continue being local while also ensuring that we are in a stronger position to the benefit of our customers, shareholders and employees”.

