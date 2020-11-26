 

Deutsche Rentenversicherung creates brochures collaboratively with SMASHDOCs

Munich, 26.11.2020 - Deutsche Rentenversicherung, Germany's statutory pension insurance scheme authority, is setting store by the collaborative solution from SMASHDOCs for the creation of brochures in its 'summa summarum' series, namely for the four brochures "Auf den Punkt gebracht", which are published quarterly as an e-paper and which detail relevant facts and information on the social insurance system and on audits by the fiscal authorities. Deutsche Rentenversicherung has realised significant improvements and cost savings in its editorial work with SMASHDOCs; these are also likely to be relevant for other major administrative bodies.

The division of labour is the mother of all problems

When information brochures have to be created and designed in public administrative bodies this is often a work-intensive, time-consuming and costly process with many internal and external participants. Deutsche Rentenversicherung is no exception here, and so it has decided to eliminate the inefficiencies typically associated with distributed editing and production. As a wide diversity of experts are involved in the creative and editorial processes for an information brochure as a rule, draft documents have to be passed around a large number of different addresses. This quickly leads to a barrage of amended versions, comments and e-mails - often accompanied by attachments of new document versions. So as to minimise the administrative burden placed on the editorial team and accelerate coordination processes, the management initially set store by parallel working processes rather than sequential ones. What was needed was a suitable text collaboration tool.

Not only were simultaneous work processes important, however, the simple and reliable exchange between authors regarding specific text passages, desired changes and the decision on these, and comments had to be retained in a clear manner so that these were comprehensible at all times. In addition, document content had to be usable in a media-neutral manner and it had to be possible to generate print-ready PDF and InDesign files, as well as website pages, directly from the tool. At the same time fewer agency services were to be procured so as to reduce the external costs for layouts, typesetting and the incorporation of corrections.

