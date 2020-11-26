 

DGAP-News Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG proposes Thomas Dannenfeldt as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.11.2020, 08:57  |  71   |   |   

DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG proposes Thomas Dannenfeldt as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

26.11.2020 / 08:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG proposes Thomas Dannenfeldt as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

- Jürgen Fitschen retires after 13 years - Thomas Dannenfeldt to be proposed as candidate for the election of the Supervisory Board at the next Annual General Meeting

Düsseldorf, 26 November 2020 - The Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG ("CECONOMY") has decided on the succession of Jürgen Fitschen (72). Thomas Dannenfeldt (54) is going to be proposed to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 17 February 2021 as a new member of the Supervisory Board. In the event of his election, he should be subsequently elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Thomas Dannenfeldt, a long-standing manager at Telekom, is thus to succeed Jürgen Fitschen, whose term in office ends after 13 years at the end of CECONOMY's Annual General Meeting in February 2021. Fitschen has been a member of the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG (formerly METRO AG) since 2008 and has been its Chairman since the demerger in 2017.

"Thomas Dannenfeldt is exactly the right candidate to accompany the company in this decisive phase of transformation as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. He has extensive experience with change processes and digitalization. I am delighted to place my task in good hands with Thomas Dannenfeldt as a potential successor," said Jürgen Fitschen.

Thomas Dannenfeldt worked for the Telekom Group for a total of 26 years, most recently as Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Telekom AG. The business mathematician has held various management positions there. Since this year, he is a member of the supervisory boards of NOKIA and AXXESSIO.

Further changes in the Supervisory Board

New to the Supervisory Board is Sabine Eckhardt (48), who was already appointed by the court as a member of the Supervisory Board in October 2020. The expert in the areas of sales, digitization and new media succeeds Dr. Bernhard Düttmann (61), who resigned from the Supervisory Board on 17 October 2020 as part of his appointment for a further twelve months as Chairman of the Management Board of CECONOMY AG.

Seite 1 von 4
CECONOMY Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: CECONOMY - Flop oder Chance wie bei Lanxess ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG proposes Thomas Dannenfeldt as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Personnel Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG proposes Thomas Dannenfeldt as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board 26.11.2020 / 08:57 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG nimmt erstes Rechenzentrum in den Niederlanden in Betrieb
EQS-News: Korrektur: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen erste erfolgreiche Ergebnisse aus der erweiterten ...
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal und den ersten 9 Monaten 2020: 14 % Umsatzplus im ...
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited schließt eine Aktienplatzierung in Höhe von 21 Mio. AUD ab, um das ...
Media and Games Invest plc invites investors to the presentation of its Q3 2020 results on November ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Vivoryon Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020
EQS-News: Correction: NeuroRx and Relief announce initial successful results from expanded access use of ...
pme Familienservice GmbH: STIHL eröffnet in Kooperation mit dem pme Familienservice die erste betriebseigene Kita
DGAP-News: AURELIUS schließt Erwerb von GKN Wheels & Structures ab
DGAP-News: NFON AG publishes interim report and confirms growth course in 2020
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
H&R Gruppe und Mabanaft gründen neues Joint Venture zur Vermarktung von PtX-Produkten
Lumcore verlässt sich bei Hochleistungslasern auf Anlagen von AIXTRON / Bestellung über ...
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
va-Q-tec AG platziert erfolgreich Anleihe in Höhe von CHF 25 Mio.
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:57 Uhr
DGAP-News: Aufsichtsrat der CECONOMY AG schlägt Thomas Dannenfeldt als neuen Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden vor (deutsch)
08:57 Uhr
DGAP-News: Aufsichtsrat der CECONOMY AG schlägt Thomas Dannenfeldt als neuen Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden vor
08:20 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays senkt Ceconomy auf 'Underweight' - Ziel 3,60 Euro
08:16 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Leicht im Plus erwartet
06:47 Uhr
BARCLAYS stuft Ceconomy auf 'Underweight'
12.11.20
ROUNDUP: Ceconomy stark ins neue Geschäftsjahr gestartet
11.11.20
Ceconomy stark ins neue Geschäftsjahr gestartet
11.11.20
DGAP-News: CECONOMY COVID-19 Business Update - Vast majority of MediaMarkt and Saturn stores remain open
11.11.20
Vergiss den Börsencrash! Diese Aktien erreichen neue Allzeithochs, sind aber gar nicht mal teuer!
10.11.20
Elektronikhandel macht im Corona-Jahr gute Geschäfte

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:27 Uhr
976
CECONOMY - Flop oder Chance wie bei Lanxess ?
08.01.20
1
Ceconomy VZ - oder sollte man lieber Ceconmy St sagen?
16.12.19
2
CECONOMY IM FOKUS: Schlingerkurs in Düsseldorf
12.12.19
2
Ceconomy leidet – Deshalb kränkelt die Aktie und kann sich nicht erholen