HOYLU CONTINUES TO EXPAND ITS BUSINESS WITHIN CONSTRUCTION

Stockholm, Sweden, November 26, 2020 – Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, announced today that it has received an additional order from Walbridge, a full-service construction firm headquartered in Detroit, MI, to implement Hoylu’s workspace and lean planning software to continue modernizing and improving its construction planning and workflows.

Walbridge is an existing customer of Hoylu and the new order value is SEK 300,000. The order represents an expansion of Hoylu’s business within the construction industry with high-end architectural design and project management.

“We are pleased to see our customers continue expand their business with Hoylu. Walbridge is in the forefront of digital transformation and innovation and we are grateful that we can be a small part of their successful journey on one large construction project after the other,” said Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu.

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu
Hoylu’s mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Hoylu’s Connected Workspaces help enterprise clients manage activities, visualize work and motivate people to perform their best by avoiding miscommunication and secure success. For more information: www.hoylu.com

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above on November 26, 2020 at 8:45 CEST.


