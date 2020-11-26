DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Alliance Your Family Entertainment AG: The new RiK: IFC Media and Your Family Entertainment AG relaunch first Slovak language Family TV Channel RiK 26.11.2020 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The new RiK: IFC Media and Your Family Entertainment AG relaunch first Slovak language Family TV Channel RiK



Munich/Germany - Bratislava/Slovakia - 26 November 2020 - IFC Media, a leader in the distribution of TV channels and content in the Czech and Slovak markets, and Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE) from Germany team up to relaunch the first children and family TV channel RiK in Slovakia.



The international growth of YFE's family of RiC/RiK channels continues: After launching its global network in 2019, YFE and IFC Media jointly announced today the relaunch of TV RiK, Slovakia's first TV channel for kids and families in Slovak language. The new linear Pay TV channel RiK is aimed at children and families and will broadcast award-winning films and series on a 24h basis.

RiK the Raven, born in Ravensburg, Germany, is not only an iconic animated series but also the broadcaster's hilarious mascot for the family of TV networks worldwide. The relaunch of RiK in Slovakia represents the next step for the territorial expansion of channels after Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the launch of RiC International in cooperation with A1 Telekom (Austria) in 2019.

RiK Slovakia continues the channel's tradition of offering highly entertaining content for children and families. It encompasses award-winning and educational shows in Slovak language, such as cult animation masterpieces "Country Mouse and City Mouse", "Timothy Goes to School", and "Marvin the Tap Dancing Horse" for younger kids. The line-up also includes international blockbuster series like "Dragon Hunters" or "Rescue Heroes" and popular live-action classics like "The Adventures of Family Robinson".