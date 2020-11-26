 

QPR Software Receives ISO 27001 Certification

Helsinki, Finland, November 25, 2020 at 5.00 pm

ISO 27001 Information Security Certification has been awarded to QPR Software for design, marketing, and delivering software services and solutions for process excellence as of November 13, 2020.

"ISO 27001 is the international standard and accepted global benchmark for effective management of information security. This certification shows QPR Software's commitment to information security standards and provides assurance to our customers that best-practice information security processes and controls are applied throughout all our operations. Security is a top priority at QPR Software, not just in software development and cloud operations but in all areas of the business. All QPR Software employees are security aware and we have systems, processes and monitoring in place to ensure that our products stay secure from cybersecurity threats and our customers' data remains safe at all times," says Pekka Keskiivari, Senior Vice President, Products & Technology at QPR Software Plc.

The ISO 27001 International Standard has been prepared to provide requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system. The information security management system preserves the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information by applying a risk management process and gives confidence to interested parties that risks are adequately managed.

QPR Software's certification was issued after the completion of a formal audit performed by Bureau Veritas, an independent and accredited certification body present in 140 countries with more than 78 000 employees.

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com

For additional information in QPR Software, please contact:

Pekka Keskiivari
Senior Vice President, QPR Software Plc
E-mail: pekka.keskiivari(at)qpr.com
Tel. +358 40 717 2570

For additional information on QPR ProcessAnalyzer and related process mining solutions, please visit:

https://www.qpr.com/products/qpr-processanalyzer


