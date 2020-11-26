QPR Software Receives ISO 27001 Certification

Helsinki, Finland, November 25, 2020 at 5.00 pm

ISO 27001 Information Security Certification has been awarded to QPR Software for design, marketing, and delivering software services and solutions for process excellence as of November 13, 2020.

"ISO 27001 is the international standard and accepted global benchmark for effective management of information security. This certification shows QPR Software's commitment to information security standards and provides assurance to our customers that best-practice information security processes and controls are applied throughout all our operations. Security is a top priority at QPR Software, not just in software development and cloud operations but in all areas of the business. All QPR Software employees are security aware and we have systems, processes and monitoring in place to ensure that our products stay secure from cybersecurity threats and our customers' data remains safe at all times," says Pekka Keskiivari, Senior Vice President, Products & Technology at QPR Software Plc.