CRSBG's contributions strengthen the world's infrastructure projects across industries (FOTO)

Qinhuangdao (ots) - In October, China Railway Shanhaiguan Bridge Group Co, a

subsidiary of China Railway Hi-Tech Industry Co, reached a significant milestone

with the opening of the new Slussen Bridge in Stockholm, capital of Sweden.

CRSBG supplied the steel structures and key parts to its ninth steel bridge

project in Europe.



Prior to that, it supplied steel structures to bridge projects in the United

States. CRSBG also executed bridge projects in Ethiopia, Chad and Tanzania.

Construction of bridges and export projects are part of its activities in

economies participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.





The latest project is located in a historical, pedestrianized public spacearranged around a navigation lock in downtown Stockholm, where the city's landand water transportation hubs meet.The Slussen area of Stockholm has been rebuilt every century since the 1600saccording to the needs of the time. The new bridge is a gigantic structurefeaturing variable-cross-sectioned steel box girders and integrating bridge andtunnel functions, said Lin Junke, chairman of the Hebei province-basedenterprise.Under such circumstances, he said the project not only required high-endmaterials and technologies but replaced the two old bridges as a transportproject integrating highway, bicycle and pedestrian lanes. The total contractvalue for CRSBG to supply all the bridge building material was 97 million yuan($14.73 million).The bridge, 140 meters long and 45 meters wide, with the largest span of 58meters in the middle, has three lanes and a designed life of 12 decades. Thesteel box girder weighs 3,400 metric tons, which was transported as a singleunit from China to Stockholm on a vessel. It took 70 days to transport theseitems to the Nordic country.The Chinese bridge maker said overseas business is expected to increase as aproportion of overall business during the period of China's 14th Five-Year Plan(2021-25), while focusing further on updating building quality throughinnovations with smart technology.With an eye on a larger global footprint and to offer more focused services, thecompany has set up marketing and management teams in a number of globallocations such as the US and Germany.Lin said the company no longer depends on advantages in terms of its price bidsto win a contract, but focuses more on project quality and cost management."Prior to bidding in overseas markets, we find partners first and then we bid,"he said.Supported by over 4,000 employees and six manufacturing bases in Jiangsu,Guangdong and Hubei among other provinces, CRSBG has either built or supportedsteel structures of more than 3,200 bridges in China and more than 30 inoverseas markets."Only by heavy investment in innovations will we be rewarded with handsomereturns and an advantage in global competition," Lin said. "The priority goes tosmart manufacturing and smart services."