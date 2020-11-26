 

EANS-Tip Announcement Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Quarterly report

The company Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG is declaring the following
financial reports below:

Report Type: Quarterly report
English:
Publication Date: 26.11.2020
Publication Location: https://www.sbo.at/cms.php?pageName=64


Further inquiry note:
Andreas Böcskör, Head of Investor Relations
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Tel: +43 2630 315 DW 252, Fax: DW 101
E-Mail: a.boecskoer@sbo.co.at

Ildiko Füredi-Kolarik
Metrum Communications GmbH
Tel: +43 1 504 69 87 DW 351
E-Mail: i.fueredi@metrum.at

end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Hauptstrasse 2
A-2630 Ternitz
phone: 02630/315110
FAX: 02630/315101
mail: sboe@sbo.co.at
WWW: http://www.sbo.at
ISIN: AT0000946652
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/51954/4774280
OTS: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
ISIN: AT0000946652


Wertpapier


