 

Colt Data Centre Services welcomes new Director of Energy and Sustainability

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.11.2020, 10:00  |  36   |   |   

Scott Balloch joins the team as Colt DCS looks to ramp up its commitment to sustainable operations

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Data Centre Services (DCS) today announces the appointment of its new Director of Energy and Sustainability, Scott Balloch. This announcement comes  as Colt DCS continues to ramp up its commitment to energy efficiency, making sustainability a key strategic driver for its global operations.  

Colt Data Centre Services Logo

As part of his role, Scott will spearhead Colt DCS' global energy and sustainability strategy. He will play a key part in ensuring sustainability is a priority focus for the business as it expands its footprint across the globe. Scott will also be responsible for ensuring the overall sustainability goals for the business are achieved. Some of the key new and exciting initiatives people can expect from Colt DCS include setting global science-based targets for carbon reduction, and taking strong action on renewable power supplies and waste. As befits a company that aspires to be the most customer-centric Data Centre services provider, Colt DCS will position itself as a strong credible partner in helping its customers achieve their own sustainability goals.

Scott comes with over 12 years' experience in energy and sustainability management. Previously Director of the Energy and Environmental Unit at BT, he was responsible for the company's environmental risk and carbon programme and the design and build of its network and data centre accommodation.

Explaining his reasons for choosing Colt DCS, Scott explained – "Hyperscale data centres are a rapidly growing and extremely exciting industry sector. For me, now is the key inflection point to drive sustainability and carbon reduction as a key strategic driver in the inevitable growth in this sector. It's the right time to be doing this, the Colt DCS senior leadership team are extremely supportive, and I feel other firms will quickly follow Colt DCS' lead. I really wanted to be at the forefront of that change".

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Colt DCS team at such an exciting time," said Scott. "We are working hard to ensure sustainable operations across our international portfolio of facilities and I look forward to seeing what we are able to achieve in the coming months and years in making our business goals a reality."

Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO at Colt DCS added, "We are excited to welcome Scott to the Colt DCS team. His years of experience and expertise within the energy and sustainability industry will be a valuable asset to us as we prioritise our goals towards being more green in our operations."

For more information about Colt DCS, visit http://www.coltdatacentres.net

About Colt DCS 

Colt Data Centre Services provide true service and operational excellence in the design, build, delivery and operational management of hyperscale data centres and hybrid cloud solutions to our customers across Europe and Asia pacific. 

We have over 25 years of experience in operating 26 state-of-the-art carrier neutral data centres across 18 cities, offering 24/7 security and local language support. 

Our connectivity and colocation solutions allow our customers freedom to plan effectively for the growth of their business, knowing that their data centre strategy is ready for the demands of tomorrow. http://www.coltdatacentres.net/ 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/821066/Colt_Data_Centre_Services_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Colt Data Centre Services welcomes new Director of Energy and Sustainability Scott Balloch joins the team as Colt DCS looks to ramp up its commitment to sustainable operations LONDON, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Colt Data Centre Services (DCS) today announces the appointment of its new Director of Energy and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing
Will Electric Vehicle Companies Surpass Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
Chair of PhosAgro's Sustainable Development Committee Irina Bokova Discusses the Company's Support ...
Cancer Diagnostics Market to Reach US$311 Bn by 2027; Increased Efforts to Find New Therapeutics to Fuel Market Growth: TMR
NFC Chips Market Players Likely to Experience Prominent Demand Opportunities from Automotive Sector: TMR
Green Power Market to Reach $103.5 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 12.3% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research
With The European Art of Taste, the CSO Italy project, seven leader companies have been ...
Robot Shuttle $18 Billion Market Attracts Diversity, IDTechEx Reports
U.S. Gold Corp. Director Tara Gilfillan Named Among 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining
Statement from XTX Markets: fraudulent company claiming to be affiliated with XTX Markets
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Downtown Dubai prepares for a New Year's Eve spectacle to remember
The 2020 International Mountain Tourism Alliance Annual Conference Opened On November 18th
CGTN: China calls for more inclusive development in post-COVID world
And the winner is... Welcome to the International Truck of the Year award 2021
On the Edge Conservation creates virtual animal influencers
The Need for Precise Testing Capabilities is Clear as Cases Surge
CGTN: China to boost economic growth through innovation and opening-up, nurturing joint development in ...
Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods