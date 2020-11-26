Colt Data Centre Services welcomes new Director of Energy and Sustainability

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Data Centre Services (DCS) today announces the appointment of its new Director of Energy and Sustainability, Scott Balloch. This announcement comes as Colt DCS continues to ramp up its commitment to energy efficiency, making sustainability a key strategic driver for its global operations.

Scott Balloch joins the team as Colt DCS looks to ramp up its commitment to sustainable operations

As part of his role, Scott will spearhead Colt DCS' global energy and sustainability strategy. He will play a key part in ensuring sustainability is a priority focus for the business as it expands its footprint across the globe. Scott will also be responsible for ensuring the overall sustainability goals for the business are achieved. Some of the key new and exciting initiatives people can expect from Colt DCS include setting global science-based targets for carbon reduction, and taking strong action on renewable power supplies and waste. As befits a company that aspires to be the most customer-centric Data Centre services provider, Colt DCS will position itself as a strong credible partner in helping its customers achieve their own sustainability goals.

Scott comes with over 12 years' experience in energy and sustainability management. Previously Director of the Energy and Environmental Unit at BT, he was responsible for the company's environmental risk and carbon programme and the design and build of its network and data centre accommodation.

Explaining his reasons for choosing Colt DCS, Scott explained – "Hyperscale data centres are a rapidly growing and extremely exciting industry sector. For me, now is the key inflection point to drive sustainability and carbon reduction as a key strategic driver in the inevitable growth in this sector. It's the right time to be doing this, the Colt DCS senior leadership team are extremely supportive, and I feel other firms will quickly follow Colt DCS' lead. I really wanted to be at the forefront of that change".

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Colt DCS team at such an exciting time," said Scott. "We are working hard to ensure sustainable operations across our international portfolio of facilities and I look forward to seeing what we are able to achieve in the coming months and years in making our business goals a reality."

Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO at Colt DCS added, "We are excited to welcome Scott to the Colt DCS team. His years of experience and expertise within the energy and sustainability industry will be a valuable asset to us as we prioritise our goals towards being more green in our operations."

For more information about Colt DCS, visit http://www.coltdatacentres.net

About Colt DCS

Colt Data Centre Services provide true service and operational excellence in the design, build, delivery and operational management of hyperscale data centres and hybrid cloud solutions to our customers across Europe and Asia pacific.

We have over 25 years of experience in operating 26 state-of-the-art carrier neutral data centres across 18 cities, offering 24/7 security and local language support.

Our connectivity and colocation solutions allow our customers freedom to plan effectively for the growth of their business, knowing that their data centre strategy is ready for the demands of tomorrow. http://www.coltdatacentres.net/

