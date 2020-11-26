Nabaltec AG confirms preliminary data for the third quarter of 2020, with improvement in EBIT and moderate revenue growth over the previous quarter

Schwandorf, 26 November 2020 - Nabaltec AG once again felt significant effects from the COVID-19 pandemic in the third quarter, but was able to contain the impact on revenues and above all, earnings, to a substantially larger degree. As a result, Nabaltec was able to report EUR 37.1 million in revenues in the third quarter, compared to EUR 36.4 million in the previous quarter and EUR 43.9 million in the same period of last year. Consolidated operating profit (EBIT) came to EUR 2.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to EUR -0.4 million in the previous quarter and EUR 4.8 million in the same period of last year. Over the first nine months of 2020, the company posted EUR 118.9 million in consolidated revenues, down from EUR 141.3 million in the same period of last year. EBIT amounted to EUR 5.0 million (last year: EUR 17.3 million). At the same time, Nabaltec was able to post cash flow from operating activity in the amount of EUR 20.1 million over the first nine months of 2020, nearly as high as last year (EUR 21.4 million), while raising its equity ratio from 41.3% (31 December 2019) to 43.5%, reducing costs considerably and making its business even more crisis-proof, particularly with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were confronted with a noticeable drop in revenues from the same period of last year in both the second and the third quarters and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has weighed down our earnings considerably," reported Johannes Heckmann, Nabaltec AG's CEO. "In recent months, we have revised our cost structures and limited current-year investments to necessary maintenance projects. As a result, we were able to report positive operating profit in the third quarter."