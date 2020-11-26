Notice of the Extraordinary General meeting of Tryg A/S

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Tryg A/S will be held on Friday 18 December 2020 at 15:00 CET at the address Scandic Falkoner, Falkoner Alle 9, 2000 Frederiksberg. In order to protect the health and safety of everyone and given the Danish government’s restrictions on assemblies of a certain size, we strongly recommend that shareholders follow the Extraordinary General Meeting via live-stream (webcast) instead of attending in person.





The agenda:



1) Proposal to authorise the Supervisory Board to increase the share capital and to adopt a new article 8A in the Articles of Association and to amend article 10 of the Articles of Association accordingly;

2) Adoption of an article in the Articles of Association regarding indemnification of Directors and Officers;

3) Authorisation to the Chair.



For further details, please see attached notice of the AGM.



Additional information:

For further information, visit tryg.com or contact;



Investor Relations Officer, Gianandrea Roberti at +45 20 18 82 67 or gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk

Investor Relations Manager, Peter Brondt at +45 22 75 89 04 or peter.brondt@tryg.dk



Tryg is one of the largest insurance companies in the Nordic region with activities in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Tryg provides peace of mind and value for more than 4 million customers on a daily basis. Tryg is listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen and 60% of the shares are held by TryghedsGruppen smba. TryghedsGruppen, annually, contributes around DKK 600m to peace of mind purposes via TrygFonden.



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION



Notice to U.S. shareholders

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for, securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered, exercised or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This notice is issued pursuant to Rule 135c of the Securities Act.





