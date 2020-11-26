 

Notice of the Extraordinary General meeting of Tryg A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.11.2020, 10:00  |  58   |   |   

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Tryg A/S will be held on Friday 18 December 2020 at 15:00 CET at the address Scandic Falkoner, Falkoner Alle 9, 2000 Frederiksberg. In order to protect the health and safety of everyone and given the Danish government’s restrictions on assemblies of a certain size, we strongly recommend that shareholders follow the Extraordinary General Meeting via live-stream (webcast) instead of attending in person.


The agenda:

1) Proposal to authorise the Supervisory Board to increase the share capital and to adopt a new article 8A in the Articles of Association and to amend article 10 of the Articles of Association accordingly;
2) Adoption of an article in the Articles of Association regarding indemnification of Directors and Officers;
3) Authorisation to the Chair.

For further details, please see attached notice of the AGM.

Additional information:
For further information, visit tryg.com or contact;

Investor Relations Officer, Gianandrea Roberti at +45 20 18 82 67 or gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk
Investor Relations Manager, Peter Brondt at +45 22 75 89 04 or peter.brondt@tryg.dk

Tryg is one of the largest insurance companies in the Nordic region with activities in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Tryg provides peace of mind and value for more than 4 million customers on a daily basis. Tryg is listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen and 60% of the shares are held by TryghedsGruppen smba. TryghedsGruppen, annually, contributes around DKK 600m to peace of mind purposes via TrygFonden.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Notice to U.S. shareholders
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for, securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered, exercised or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This notice is issued pursuant to Rule 135c of the Securities Act.

Attachment


Seite 1 von 2


Tryg Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice of the Extraordinary General meeting of Tryg A/S The Extraordinary General Meeting of Tryg A/S will be held on Friday 18 December 2020 at 15:00 CET at the address Scandic Falkoner, Falkoner Alle 9, 2000 Frederiksberg. In order to protect the health and safety of everyone and given the Danish …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech und InstaDeep geben strategische Partnerschaft bekannt und gründen AI Innovation Lab zur ...
AIM Announces Milestone in COVID-19 Treatment and Prevention Efforts with First Patient Dosed in ...
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
ParcelPal Announces its First Profitable Month in the History of the Company
Orange denies any project concerning a takeover of ATOS
DraftKings Teams with Triller to Become the Official Sports Betting Partner of Mike Tyson vs. Roy ...
Discovery Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results & Update
Cameo Industries Corp. Acquires Saganaga Gold and Silver Project in Ontario
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Sale of 21,149,745 existing shares in Tryg A/S
23.11.20
Accelerated bookbuild offering of up to 21,149,745 existing shares in Tryg A/S
18.11.20
Versicherer Intact und Tryg wollen britischen Rivalen RSA schlucken
18.11.20
Tryg A/S hosts a conference call on November 18 at 10: 00 CET
18.11.20
RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC BY REGENT BIDCO LIMITED (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation) AND ASSOCIATED SEPARATION OF RSA'S SCANDINAVIAN BUSINESS
10.11.20
Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend
09.11.20
Tryg announces a Q1-Q3 2020 dividend of DKK 5.25 per share
05.11.20
RSA Insurance Group Plc (“RSA”) further Statement Regarding Proposal