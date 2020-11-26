Construction contract (Alma Tomingas office building)

AS Nordecon and its group company Nordecon Betoon OÜ (brand name NOBE) as joint bidders entered into contract with Öpiku Majad OÜ for construction of Alma Tomingas office building in Ülemiste City located at Sepise 7, Tallinn. The building will have 11 ground and one underground floor with total closed net area of 22,400 sqm and will meet the requirements of the LEED Gold certificate.

The cost of the works is over 22 million euros plus value added tax and the works will be completed by the end of 2022.