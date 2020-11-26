TubeSolar AG: TubeSolar AG decides on announced capital increase with subscription rights - Major shareholder guarantees the capital increase in full

 

TubeSolar AG decides on announced capital increase with subscription rights - Major shareholder guarantees the capital increase in full

TubeSolar AG decides on announced capital increase with subscription rights - Major shareholder guarantees the capital increase in full

Augsburg, November 26, 2020 - The Executive Board of TubeSolar AG (ISIN DE000A2PXQD4, Düsseldorf Stock Exchange), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, today passed a resolution to implement the previously announced capital increase against cash contributions, making partial use of the authorised capital 2019.

As part of the capital increase, the share capital of TubeSolar AG is to be increased by a nominal amount of up to EUR 1,000,000 to up to EUR 11,000,000. The up to 1,000,000 new shares will be offered to shareholders for subscription at a ratio of 10 (existing shares) to 1 (new share) in a public offering at a subscription price of EUR 6.00 per new share. The new shares are retroactively entitled to dividends as of January 1, 2020.

The proceeds from the capital increase will be used in particular to finance the development of highly automated production and the further growth of TubeSolar AG, including a possible acquisition of an equity interest.

The Executive Board of TubeSolar AG expects the securities prospectus, which has already been submitted to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), to be approved promptly. The securities prospectus containing detailed information and risk information on the subscription offer will be published on the TubeSolar AG website at www.tubesolar.de immediately after approval.

