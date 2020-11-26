Disclosure of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast CLIQ Digital further upgrades 2020 sales and EBITDA outlook 26-Nov-2020 / 11:03 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

26 November 2020

CLIQ Digital further upgrades 2020 sales and EBITDA outlook

The Management Board of CLIQ Digital AG has today increased the outlook for the FY 2020 gross revenue and EBITDA, which are now likely to exceed €105m and €15m respectively. Until now, the Management Board expected a FY 2020 gross revenue of at least €100m and an EBITDA of at least €13m.

The Management Board continues to expect the underlying marketing spend to come in above €33m and the Customer Base Value (CBV) to be at least €34m.

All numbers were determined on a consolidated basis under IFRS.

Contact

CLIQ Digital AG

Sebastian McCoskrie

Head of Investor Relations

Mob.: +49 151 52043659

Email: s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com

www.cliqdigital.com

