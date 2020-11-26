 

DGAP-Adhoc CLIQ Digital further upgrades 2020 sales and EBITDA outlook

Key word(s): Change in Forecast
CLIQ Digital further upgrades 2020 sales and EBITDA outlook

26-Nov-2020
26 November 2020

CLIQ Digital further upgrades 2020 sales and EBITDA outlook

The Management Board of CLIQ Digital AG has today increased the outlook for the FY 2020 gross revenue and EBITDA, which are now likely to exceed €105m and €15m respectively. Until now, the Management Board expected a FY 2020 gross revenue of at least €100m and an EBITDA of at least €13m.

The Management Board continues to expect the underlying marketing spend to come in above €33m and the Customer Base Value (CBV) to be at least €34m.

All numbers were determined on a consolidated basis under IFRS.

 

26-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
