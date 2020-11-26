 

DGAP-News Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP: Willkie advises AddSecure on the acquisition of International Security Group GmbH

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.11.2020, 11:14  |  67   |   |   

DGAP-News: Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP / Key word(s): Investment
Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP: Willkie advises AddSecure on the acquisition of International Security Group GmbH

26.11.2020 / 11:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AddSecure, a leading European provider of premium IoT solutions with a focus on secure critical communications and data, recently announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire International Security Group GmbH ("ISG"), a leading German innovator in technology-driven video Surveillance-as-a-Service. ISG offers a comprehensive portfolio of mobile video surveillance solutions marketed as Video Guard to customers within industries such as construction, logistics and infrastructure.

With the acquisition, AddSecure enters the attractive video surveillance market, a growth market with vast potential. The mobile video surveillance market in Germany, ISG's core market, is expected to grow at over 30% p.a. with similar growth rates possible in other European geographies given the markets are relatively nascent.

AddSecure, founded in the early 1970s, today employs more than 830 staff in 15 countries. AddSecure is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has regional offices as well as a network of distributors all over Europe. AddSecure is majority-owned by funds managed by Castik Capital, a European private equity fund.

Willkie advised on all aspects of the transaction in Germany and in addition, KNPZ Rechtsanwälte advised on IP issues.

Transaction Advisors
The Willkie team was led by partner Dr. Axel Wahl (Corporate M&A, Frankfurt) and included partner Dr. Bettina Bokeloh (Tax, Frankfurt), counsel Dr. Moritz Vettermann (Real Estate, Frankfurt) as well as associates Martin Waśkowski (Labor Law, Frankfurt), Karsten Silbernagel, Philip Thürmer and Fabian Peitzmeier (all Corporate/M&A, all Frankfurt).

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is an international law firm of more than 750 attorneys with offices in New York, Washington, Houston, Palo Alto, San Francisco, Chicago, Paris, London, Frankfurt, Brussels, Milan and Rome. The firm is headquartered in New York, 787 Seventh Avenue, Tel.: +1 212 728 8000.

The KNPZ team included partner Dr. Kai-Uwe Plath as well as associates Matthias Struck, Jan Schäfer and Dr. Enno ter Hazeborg (all Hamburg).

Frankfurt am Main, November 26, 2020

26.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1150787  26.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1150787&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP: Willkie advises AddSecure on the acquisition of International Security Group GmbH DGAP-News: Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP / Key word(s): Investment Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP: Willkie advises AddSecure on the acquisition of International Security Group GmbH 26.11.2020 / 11:14 The issuer is solely responsible for the content …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal und den ersten 9 Monaten 2020: 14 % Umsatzplus im ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG nimmt erstes Rechenzentrum in den Niederlanden in Betrieb
DGAP-News: AURELIUS schließt Erwerb von GKN Wheels & Structures ab
EQS-News: Korrektur: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen erste erfolgreiche Ergebnisse aus der erweiterten ...
Media and Games Invest plc invites investors to the presentation of its Q3 2020 results on November ...
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited schließt eine Aktienplatzierung in Höhe von 21 Mio. AUD ab, um das ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Vivoryon Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Eintritt in 34 Mrd. Dollar Markt - Herstellung von ersten Mushroom Produkten begonnen!
Dr. Stoll & Sauer Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH: Dr. Stoll & Sauer sieht Abgasskandal bei Fiat in größerer Dimension
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Europas Pilotlinie für Graphen und 2D-Materialien / Finanzierung der ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
H&R Gruppe und Mabanaft gründen neues Joint Venture zur Vermarktung von PtX-Produkten
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
va-Q-tec AG platziert erfolgreich Anleihe in Höhe von CHF 25 Mio.
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: Spatenstich für modernes Produktionswerk in Velden
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...