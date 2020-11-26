 

AIXTRON participates in the European Pilot Line for Graphene and 2D Materials / European Commission funds 2D experimental pilot line as part of the Graphene Flagship / Integration of Graphene and Related 2D Materials into semiconductor platform

AIXTRON participates in the European Pilot Line for Graphene and 2D Materials

European Commission funds 2D experimental pilot line as part of the Graphene Flagship / Integration of Graphene and Related 2D Materials into semiconductor platform

Herzogenrath/Germany, November 26, 2020 - As one of the world's leading suppliers of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA) and AIXTRON Ltd (UK) are key partners of the 2D Experimental Pilot Line initiative of the Graphene Flagship. AIXTRON, as one of the tool manufacturers, will be responsible for developing the growth and transfer tools and processes necessary for Graphene and Related Materials (GRM).

In order to scale up and integrate graphene and 2D materials into semiconductor devices, AIXTRON will develop a Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) reactor for growth of these materials directly on to large substrates up to 300mm using its proprietary Close Coupled Showerhead(R) (CCS) technology. Direct growth allows industrial grade 2D materials and their associated heterostructures to be grown in situ for front-end applications.

For effective back-end integration, AIXTRON will investigate novel processes as well as develop an automated transfer system of 2D material structures on to device wafers. These platforms will provide key capabilities for the pilot line in realizing large scale integration of graphene and 2D materials into logic, memory, photonic and sensor devices.

2D-EPL covers the whole value chain

The European Commission is providing 20 million euros over 4 years for the 2D Experimental Pilot Line (2D-EPL) which started on 1 October 2020. The project will establish an European ecosystem for prototype production of GRM based electronics, photonics and sensors.

The 2D-EPL, comprising 11 partners, covers the whole value chain, including equipment manufacturers, chemical and material providers and pilot processing lines. This will achieve the objective of providing prototyping services to not only the core Graphene Flagship project, but also to external companies, research centers and academics to rapidly drive the adoption of graphene and 2D materials in wafer-scale devices.

